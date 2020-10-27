T-Mobile Announces New TVision Streaming Service, Offers Free Apple TV+ With Subscription

T-Mobile today announced the launch of new streaming service options that include TVision LIVE, VIBE, and CHANNELS, all of which work with a new TVision Hub.

TVision LIVE is priced between $40 and $60 per month and offers up live news, sports, and other content along with on-demand TV shows and 100 hours of cloud DVR. Full details on all of the available channels can be found on T-Mobile's website



TVision VIBE is priced at $10 per month and offers over 30 channels from the "most-watched networks on TV" with thousands of shows on demand. TVision Channels allows users to create their own unique mix of channels by subscribing to existing services through T-Mobile at prices starting at $5.99 per month, with support for STARZ, SHOWTIME, and EPIX at launch.



According to T-Mobile, TVision is available exclusively to T-Mobile postpaid customers, with TVision content available on Apple and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, smart TVs, and the TVision HUB, T-Mobile's version of a TV dongle complete with remote.



As a perk for TVision subscribers, T-Mobile is offering customers who sign up for the TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone options ($50 and $60 per month, respectively) a free year's subscription of ‌Apple TV‌+ along with an option to purchase an ‌Apple TV‌ 4K for $99, which is an $80 savings after a rebate.



TVision launches on November 1, and the ‌Apple TV‌+ deal is available starting on that date through December 31.