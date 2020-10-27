Guides
T-Mobile Announces New TVision Streaming Service, Offers Free Apple TV+ With Subscription

by

T-Mobile today announced the launch of new streaming service options that include TVision LIVE, VIBE, and CHANNELS, all of which work with a new TVision Hub.


TVision LIVE is priced between $40 and $60 per month and offers up live news, sports, and other content along with on-demand TV shows and 100 hours of cloud DVR. Full details on all of the available channels can be found on T-Mobile's website.


TVision VIBE is priced at $10 per month and offers over 30 channels from the "most-watched networks on TV" with thousands of shows on demand. TVision Channels allows users to create their own unique mix of channels by subscribing to existing services through T-Mobile at prices starting at $5.99 per month, with support for STARZ, SHOWTIME, and EPIX at launch.


According to T-Mobile, TVision is available exclusively to T-Mobile postpaid customers, with TVision content available on Apple and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, smart TVs, and the TVision HUB, T-Mobile's version of a TV dongle complete with remote.


As a perk for TVision subscribers, T-Mobile is offering customers who sign up for the TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone options ($50 and $60 per month, respectively) a free year's subscription of ‌Apple TV‌+ along with an option to purchase an ‌Apple TV‌ 4K for $99, which is an $80 savings after a rebate.


TVision launches on November 1, and the ‌Apple TV‌+ deal is available starting on that date through December 31.

Tags: T-Mobile, Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Eso
47 minutes ago at 09:59 am
Excellent! I was just thinking about the lack of steaming services and how we need more companies in this space. I'm not yet able to spend $300 per month!
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jz0309
41 minutes ago at 10:05 am


Wow. Another one. Why? Just why?

Competition is good... give the cable monopoly a run for their money
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
boshii
37 minutes ago at 10:09 am


I am surprise that in 2020 anyone will be exited about live tv.

I’m surprised that in 2020 anyone would think that everybody else is like them.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
luvbug
33 minutes ago at 10:13 am
You know they're all gouging the public during the pandemic. Why else would new entrants keep piling into an already over saturated market segment? But! People keep paying it??
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
oneMadRssn
24 minutes ago at 10:21 am
So they're asking people to paying a very high monthly fee to watch ad-supported content - same as the cable companies. No thanks.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Killbynumbers
45 minutes ago at 10:01 am
Wow. Another one. Why? Just why?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

