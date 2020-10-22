Apple Shares 'Servant' Season 2 Trailer Ahead of January 15 Debut

Apple has today released a trailer for the second season of M. Night Shyamalan's thriller series "Servant."

According to Deadline, the ten-episode series will be released gradually with a new episode every Friday.

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of the thriller takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.

Servant was among Apple's first original programs and premiered on November 28, 2019. Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint are all reprising their roles for the second season.

The second season of Servant is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on January 15, 2021.