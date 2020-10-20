Guides
iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro

Should you go Pro? This details the differences between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

See the similarities and differences in deciding between the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
Widgetsmith Guide
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
Pre-Orders Live Now

iPhone 12 debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 mini launches in November.

iPhone 12 Pro
Pre-Orders Available Now

iPhone 12 Pro debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 Pro Max launches in November.

iPad Air
Pre-Order Now

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

HomePod mini
Pre-order November 6

Apple's tiny version of the HomePod, priced at $99. Pre-order November 6, ships November 16.

macOS 11 Big Sur
AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

U.S. Government Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google for Search Engine Dominance

by

The United States Justice Department today filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, claiming the Mountain View-based company has used anticompetitive and exclusionary practices in the search and advertising markets to maintain an unlawful monopoly.


"Today, millions of Americans rely on the Internet and online platforms for their daily lives. Competition in this industry is vitally important, which is why today's challenge against Google -- the gatekeeper of the Internet -- for violating antitrust laws is a monumental case both for the Department of Justice and for the American people," said Attorney General William Barr. "Since my confirmation, I have prioritized the Department's review of online market-leading platforms to ensure that our technology industries remain competitive. This lawsuit strikes at the heart of Google's grip over the internet for millions of American consumers, advertisers, small businesses and entrepreneurs beholden to an unlawful monopolist."

The lawsuit [PDF], which is also backed by Attorneys General in 11 states, calls Google the "monopoly gatekeeper" to the internet for billions of users and advertisers around the world. Google has accounted for almost 90 percent of all search queries in the United States, and has allegedly used "anticompetitive tactics" such as exclusionary agreements to maintain its monopolies in search and search advertising.

One of the main complaints against Google is its deal with Apple that allows Google to be the default search engine on Apple's Safari browser and other search tools, a privilege that Google pays billions for. Google's agreement with Apple "gives Google the coveted, default position on all significant search access points" for Apple devices.

Though there is an option to change the search engine, the DoJ says that "few people do" making Google the "de facto exclusive general search engine."

Google's agreement with Apple is apparently so valuable to Google that it considers losing the default status on iPhones and other Apple products as a "Code Red" scenario. In 2019, almost 50 percent of Google search traffic originated on Apple devices.

Under the current agreement between Apple and Google, which has a multi-year term, Apple must make Google's search engine the default for Safari, and use Google for Siri and Spotlight in response to general search queries. In exchange for this privileged access to Apple's massive consumer base, Google pays Apple billions of dollars in advertising revenue each year, with public estimates ranging around $8-12 billion. The revenues Google shares with Apple make up approximately 15-20 percent of Apple's worldwide net income. [...]

Thus, Google views the prospect of losing default status on Apple devices as a "Code Red" scenario. In short, Google pays Apple billions to be the default search provider, in part, because Google knows the agreement increases the company's valuable scale; this simultaneously denies that scale to rivals.

The lawsuit also accuses Google of entering into agreements that forbid preinstallation of competing search engines, requiring preinstallation of search apps in prime locations on mobile devices, and using "monopoly profits" to "buy preferential treatment" for the Google search engine on devices, web browsers, and other search access points.

Google's behavior allegedly makes it harder for "innovative new companies" to "develop, compete, and discipline Google's behavior," which has had an impact on competition and consumers. With the lawsuit, the DoJ is aiming to put an end to Google's anticompetitive conduct and "restore competition" for consumers, advertisers, and companies reliant on the internet economy.

In response to the lawsuit, Google said that the DoJ's position is "deeply flawed" and that people use Google "because they choose to, not because they're forced to, or because they can't find alternatives."

Google says that the lawsuit will do nothing to help consumers and would artificially prop up "lower quality search alternatives," along with raising phone prices and making it more difficult for people to "get the search services they want to use."

Specific to Apple, Google says that Apple uses Google Search as the default for its devices because "they say Google is 'the best.'" Google also points out that Bing and Yahoo pay Apple to be featured on Apple devices, and that it's "simple" to change iPhone settings and swap out the search engine choice through Safari preferences.

Google says that it is confident that a court will conclude that the lawsuit "doesn't square" with the facts or the law, and that while it plays out, Google will remain focused on delivering free services that "help Americans every day."

Tags: Google, antitrust

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Quu
59 minutes ago at 03:47 pm
I honestly always found it odd that Apple puts such a large emphasis on privacy (literally creating ads saying what happens on iPhone stays on iPhone) and yet every spotlight search or Siri query you perform that it can't interpret gets sent straight to Google.

If Apple were serious about our privacy this is one of the major parts they should alter. Create your own search engine or buy one and bring it in-house with the same privacy focus as other aspects of the operating system.

Also I knew Apple was getting paid but for it to be 8-12 billion which is 15-20% of Apple's net income worldwide .. that's insanely high and I can see why our privacy means nothing when you look at these numbers.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Truckondo
45 minutes ago at 04:01 pm
I’m pretty sure I have a choice in search engines. If I want to use bing, I can. If I want to ask Jeeves, I can. I just happen to use Google as it works for me.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jayducharme
42 minutes ago at 04:04 pm
There are other search engines (like Duck Duck Go and Bing), so I'm not sure if the DOJ has a strong case. Google is certainly the most-used search engine, but it's not as dominant as IE was back in the 90s. Most people might leave Google as the default on iPhones, but they aren't forced to.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
alinefx
1 hour ago at 03:39 pm
Finally!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
mtneer
1 hour ago at 03:41 pm
Wonder if the Apple App Store execs are feeling a bit squirmy in their seats...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
WiseAJ
1 hour ago at 03:42 pm
Oh hey the government found an actual monopoly
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iPhone 12 Pro in Graphite and iPhone 12 in Blue Shown Off in Unboxing Videos

Monday October 19, 2020 8:20 am PDT by
While the iPhone 12 Pro does not launch until Friday, we now have an early unboxing video of the device courtesy of Twitter account DuanRui, providing a closer look at the shiny new flat-edge design and sleek Graphite color option. Ben Geskin re-uploaded the unboxing video to YouTube, which we've embedded below: Geskin has also uploaded an unboxing video of the iPhone 12 in Blue: ...
Read Full Article255 comments

Kuo: iPhone 12 Pro Demand Higher Than Expected

Sunday October 18, 2020 10:39 pm PDT by
TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a research note this morning detailing what he's seen with the volume of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders in the first weekend of sales. Kuo had previously indicated that Apple's estimated shipment allocations for the new iPhone models placed the iPhone 12 at the top with 40-45% of inventory allocation (up from 15-20%). However, ...
Read Full Article192 comments

Apple's New MagSafe Charger and Cases Begin Arriving to Customers

Saturday October 17, 2020 10:10 am PDT by
Apple's new MagSafe charger and cases have begun arriving to some customers earlier than expected, and images of the accessories have started to surface on Twitter. The photos provide a first look at the products in real-world use. As of writing, some MagSafe cases are also available for pickup at select Apple Stores in countries like the United States, Canada, and Germany. Filip...
Read Full Article497 comments

HomePod Mini Cable is Non-Detachable, Ends With USB-C Connector for Use With Included 20W Power Adapter

Friday October 16, 2020 12:45 pm PDT by
While not detailed in the tech specs, MacRumors can confirm that Apple's new HomePod mini features a non-detachable power cable that ends with a USB-C connector for use with the 20W power adapter included in the box. With the switch to USB-C, the HomePod mini could potentially be powered by a wider range of devices and peripherals, ranging from MacBooks to USB-C battery packs with enough...
Read Full Article296 comments

Samsung Mocks Apple for Ditching Power Adapters With iPhone 12 Lineup

Thursday October 15, 2020 11:51 am PDT by
Samsung on its social channels is mocking Apple for removing the power adapter from the iPhone 12 lineup and other iPhone models, pointing out the fact that the Samsung Galaxy smartphones continue to ship with a power adapter. "Included with your Galaxy," reads a Samsung Facebook post that features a picture of a power adapter. Apple notably is no longer providing power adapters or...
Read Full Article337 comments

New Google App Feature Lets You Hum a Song to Search for It

Saturday October 17, 2020 4:05 am PDT by
Google has added a new feature to its Search app that allows you to hum a song that's stuck in your head, and then use the company's machine learning algorithm to try and identify it. In the Google app or using the Google Search widget, tap the mic icon and say "what's this song?" or click the "Search a song" button. Then start humming the tune for 10-15 seconds. When you're done, the...
Read Full Article85 comments

Brazilian Certifications Suggest iPhone 12 Mini Features 2,227mAh Battery and iPhone 12 Has 2,815mAh Battery

Friday October 16, 2020 1:08 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone mini has the shortest battery life out of all the iPhones in the iPhone 12 lineup due to its small size, but Apple has not provided public information about the battery's capacity. A regulatory filing from Brazil, however, suggests the iPhone 12 mini has a battery capacity of 2,227mAh. The same regulatory information says the iPhone 12 features a 2,815mAh battery, which is...
Read Full Article114 comments

iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Orders Already Selling Out With Delivery Times Pushing Into November

Friday October 16, 2020 6:35 am PDT by
Apple today opened pre-orders for the 6.1-inch models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro through its website and the Apple Store app, and estimated delivery times are already slipping into November for select configurations in the United States. Customers ordering a SIM-free/Pacific Blue/128GB version of the iPhone 12 Pro, for example, are already facing an estimated delivery window of...
Read Full Article305 comments

Hands-On With Apple's MagSafe Charger for iPhone 12

Monday October 19, 2020 11:54 am PDT by
Alongside the new iPhone 12 models, Apple introduced a MagSafe charger that attaches to the back of the iPhones using magnets embedded both in the charger and in the iPhone. It allows for speedier charging and paves the way for a portless iPhone in the future. MagSafe chargers are shipping out and are in some Apple retail locations now, and we picked one up to check it out. Subscribe to the ...
Read Full Article207 comments

Apple Offering Free AirPods With iPhone 11 Purchase in India as Part of Diwali Celebration

Friday October 16, 2020 12:35 pm PDT by
Apple today launched a new Diwali promotion in India that will see the company providing customers with a set of AirPods with the purchase of any iPhone 11 model. The new iPhone 12 models are not part of the promotion. Apple is offering the standard AirPods With Charging Case free with purchase, but customers can choose to upgrade to the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case or the AirPods Pro....
Read Full Article28 comments