Deals: Get Up to $30 Off Select Apple Watch Series 6 Models in Amazon's New Sale

Amazon today is discounting select models of the Apple Watch Series 6 in Aluminum, with prices starting at $374.98 for the 40mm GPS model in Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band. The regular price of this model is $399.00, and this new sale marks one of the lowest prices that we've tracked for the new 2020 Apple Watch.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are a few other sales on the 40mm GPS Series 6 models, although none hit the low of the Space Gray option. You can also save on 44mm GPS devices, all of which you'll find in the list that we created below. Note that some of these prices will be reflected at checkout after an automatic coupon is applied.

40mm GPS

44mm GPS

