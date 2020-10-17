Guides
iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12

Should you get the iPhone 12 Mini or the regular size. We go through the minor differences.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11

Trying to decide on a new iPhone? Find out what's different and the same between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode

With iOS 14 Picture-in-Picture mode has come to the iPhone.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
Widgetsmith Guide
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
Upcoming
iPhone 12 and 12 Mini
Pre-Orders Live Now

iPhone 12 debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 mini launches in November.

iPhone 12 Pro
Pre-Orders Available Now

iPhone 12 Pro debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 Pro Max launches in November.

iPad Air
Pre-Order Now

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
New Google App Feature Lets You Hum a Song to Search for It

by

Google has added a new feature to its Search app that allows you to hum a song that's stuck in your head, and then use the company's machine learning algorithm to try and identify it.


In the Google app or using the Google Search widget, tap the mic icon and say "what's this song?" or click the "Search a song" button. Then start humming the tune for 10-15 seconds. When you're done, the Google app returns results showing the most likely options based on the tune.

Then you can select the best match and explore information on the song and artist, view any accompanying music videos or listen to the song on your favorite music app, find the lyrics, read analysis and check out other recordings of the song when available. 

You can also whistle or sing the tune, and the app will use its machine learning models to "transform the audio into a number-based sequence representing the song's melody," which it then compares to existing songs.

Google says it trains the models on sources including humans singing, whistling or humming, as well as audio recordings, ignoring things like instruments and vocal quality to zone in on the numeric sequence. You don't need to use perfect pitch for it to work, and the results were impressively accurate in our tests, so if you have a frustrating brain worm that you just can't identify, this is the easiest way to put you out of your misery.


The feature is currently only available in English on iOS, but Google says it hopes to expand it to more languages in the future.

Avatar
haruhiko
23 minutes ago at 04:08 am
Just hum your song to Google app...(so that they can have your microphone access).
Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
18 minutes ago at 04:12 am
Modimi or whatever it was called used have a feature like this, and then soundhound bought them out about 6 or 8 years ago and messed up the app. The feature doesn't seem to work as well as it used, but maybe that's my rose tinted memory. I just seem to recall it being more accurate. Hmm..
