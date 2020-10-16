Guides
iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12

Should you get the iPhone 12 Mini or the regular size. We go through the minor differences.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11

Trying to decide on a new iPhone? Find out what's different and the same between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode

With iOS 14 Picture-in-Picture mode has come to the iPhone.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
Widgetsmith Guide
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12 and 12 Mini
Pre-Orders Live Now

iPhone 12 debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 mini launches in November.

iPhone 12 Pro
Pre-Orders Available Now

iPhone 12 Pro debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 Pro Max launches in November.

iPad Air
Pre-Order Now

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Brazilian Certifications Suggest iPhone 12 Mini Features 2,227mAh Battery and iPhone 12 Has 2,815mAh Battery

by

Apple's iPhone mini has the shortest battery life out of all the iPhones in the iPhone 12 lineup due to its small size, but Apple has not provided public information about the battery's capacity. A regulatory filing from Brazil, however, suggests the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini has a battery capacity of 2,227mAh.


The same regulatory information says the ‌iPhone 12‌ features a 2,815mAh battery, which is smaller than the 3,110mAh battery in the iPhone 11.

The regulatory info comes from ANATEL, Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency that certifies new electronic devices. The listing was found by Brazilian site Tecnoblog, with the site claiming to have found documentation on all four of the new ‌iPhone‌ models. Information on iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max battery capacity has not yet been shared, however.


A battery certification leak earlier this summer also indicated that the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini would have a 2,227mAh battery capacity, but that same leak said that the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro would feature 2,775mAh batteries, which doesn't match up with the ANATEL info.

There is a possibility that the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro have different battery capacities, so the 12 Pro could have the rumored 2,775mAh battery, which would make both certification leaks accurate. The earlier certifications also suggested the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max would have a 3,687mAh battery, but it's not yet clear if that's accurate.

Apple appears to be using smaller batteries in this year's ‌iPhone‌ lineup compared to last year as the ‌iPhone 11‌ Pro had a 3,046mAh battery and the iPhone 11 Pro Max had a 3,969mAh battery. Compared to those models, the new iPhones have similar battery life thanks to efficiency improvements introduced by the A14 Bionic chip.

According to Apple, the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini's battery lasts for up to 15 hours with standard video playback, up to 10 hours with streaming video playback, and up to 50 hours with audio playback.

Both the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro offer up to 17 hours of video playback, up to 11 hours of streaming video playback, and up to 65 hours of audio playback, while the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max lasts for up to 20 hours for video playback, up to 12 hours for streaming video playback, and up to 80 hours for audio playback.

Related Roundups: iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 12 (Buy Now), iPhone 12 Pro (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
farewelwilliams
6 minutes ago at 01:10 pm
I remember when iPhone 5 came out and Apple COMPLETELY underestimated the battery consumption of the new LTE connection. IMO iPhone 5 had the worst battery life of all iPhones. I barely used my iPhone 5 and was always reaching 20% around 5-6pm.

Hope they don't make the same mistake here.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Event: Full Transcript of iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini Announcements

Tuesday October 13, 2020 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's virtual "Hi, Speed" event kicked off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut four new models as part of its iPhone 12 lineup, as well as a new HomePod mini. Apple did announce several items at today's event: Apple Announces HomePod mini With Spherical Design and S5 Chip for $99 Apple Unveils iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max With 5G, Flat-Edge Design,...
Read Full Article1219 comments

Magnetically Attached iPhone 12 Wireless Charger Unveiled Ahead of Apple Event

Monday October 12, 2020 8:32 pm PDT by
Macotakara points to a new product unveiled today by Japanese accessory manufacturer MPOW. The device is a magnetically attached wireless charger designed for the "new iPhone". MPOW JAPAN Co., Ltd. (Location: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Takehiko Komazaki) announces a wireless charger that supports the charging position adjustment function using a magnet, which is a new wireless charging...
Read Full Article290 comments

Apple Unveils iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max With 5G, Flat-Edge Design, LiDAR Scanner, New Colors, and More

Tuesday October 13, 2020 10:46 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled the new 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max at its pre-recorded "Hi, Speed" digital event. The new Pro variants feature 5G, OLED Super Retina XDR displays with a hardened Ceramic Shield covering, and a new flat-edged design with a stainless steel band that's similar to the frame of Apple's iPad Pro. The Super Retina XDR displays feature reduced...
Read Full Article264 comments

Apple Seeds iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 Golden Master to Developers

Tuesday October 13, 2020 11:28 am PDT by
Following the introduction of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 14.1 golden master betas for developers, with the iOS 14.1 update presumably coming pre-installed on the new iPhones at launch. The new updates are available for download from Apple's developer portal. Earlier today, these software releases were positioned as...
Read Full Article250 comments

iPhone 12 Introduced With Flat-Edge Design, 5G, A14 Chip, New Colors, MagSafe, and More

Tuesday October 13, 2020 10:21 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with a flat-edged design, 5G support, a faster A14 Bionic chip, a dual-lens rear camera system, and more. Pricing starts at $799 with activation on AT&T or Verizon, or $829 otherwise. First introduced in the new iPad Air last month, the A14 Bionic chip is the fastest smartphone chip ever, and the first to be built on a 5-nanometer process. Apple...
Read Full Article120 comments

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Leaked in Blue, Graphite, Gold, and Silver With Flat Edges and LiDAR Scanner

Tuesday October 13, 2020 5:42 am PDT by
Just hours ahead of today's Apple Event, reputable leaker Evan Blass has shared images of what he claims are the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in blue, graphite, gold, and silver. iPhone 12 Pro The new blue color is more subtle than the one seen on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, with a similar look to the Midnight Green color option for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max...
Read Full Article156 comments

Apple Offering iPhone 12 Pre-Approval for iPhone Upgrade Program Customers

Tuesday October 13, 2020 3:45 pm PDT by
Following the debut of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple is offering pre-approval for the iPhone Upgrade Program ahead of when the first pre-orders begin this Friday. Existing and new iPhone Upgrade Program members can use the Apple Store app on the iPhone to go through all of the pre-approval steps to get ready to purchase one of the new iPhones on...
Read Full Article115 comments

Samsung Mocks Apple for Ditching Power Adapters With iPhone 12 Lineup

Thursday October 15, 2020 11:51 am PDT by
Samsung on its social channels is mocking Apple for removing the power adapter from the iPhone 12 lineup and other iPhone models, pointing out the fact that the Samsung Galaxy smartphones continue to ship with a power adapter. "Included with your Galaxy," reads a Samsung Facebook post that features a picture of a power adapter. Apple notably is no longer providing power adapters or...
Read Full Article320 comments

Everything Apple Announced at Today's Event in 7 Minutes

Tuesday October 13, 2020 2:11 pm PDT by
Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, introducing the new iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and, as a bonus, HomePod mini and new MagSafe charging options for iPhones. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple an hour to introduce the new devices during the "Hi, Speed" event, but we've recapped all of the announcements in...
Read Full Article134 comments

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini Leaked in Blue, Red, Green, Black, and White

Tuesday October 13, 2020 5:33 am PDT by
Just hours ahead of Apple's event today, reputable leaker Evan Blass has shared images of what he claims are the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in blue, red, green, black, and white. iPhone 12 The colors for both models are as rumored with the blue being a dark blue similar to the new aluminum Apple Watch Series 6 blue option, the green being a light minty shade, and the red being...
Read Full Article128 comments