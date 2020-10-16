Guides
iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

HomePod Mini Cable is Non-Detachable, Ends With USB-C Connector for Use With Included 20W Power Adapter

by

While not detailed in the tech specs, MacRumors can confirm that Apple's new HomePod mini features a non-detachable power cable that ends with a USB-C connector for use with the 20W power adapter included in the box.


With the switch to USB-C, the ‌HomePod mini‌ could potentially be powered by a wider range of devices and peripherals, ranging from MacBooks to USB-C battery packs with enough wattage, but this will ultimately depend on how much power the ‌HomePod mini‌ draws.

The standard HomePod also has a non-detachable power cable, but it terminates with a plug for direct connection to a wall outlet.

The standard ‌HomePod‌'s power cable ends with a plug (via iFixit)

It's worth noting that soon after the original ‌HomePod‌ launched, it was discovered that the power cable can technically be removed if enough force is applied, so time will tell if this is possible with the ‌HomePod mini‌ too. In an internal document obtained by MacRumors in 2018, Apple warned that the ‌HomePod‌'s power cable should not be removed, noting that this could cause damage to the cable or internal components.

Introduced at Apple's event earlier this week, the ‌HomePod mini‌ has a more compact, spherical design, standing just 3.3 inches tall. However, despite being much smaller, Apple says the ‌HomePod mini‌ still delivers "amazing sound" using "computational audio," a feature that is powered by the same S5 chip as in the Apple Watch Series 5.

‌HomePod mini‌ will be available in white and space gray for $99, with pre-orders set to begin Friday, November 6 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Avatar
farewelwilliams
42 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
they should have made the top panel a Qi charger
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
cmaier
39 minutes ago at 12:49 pm


Why would you need it detachable?

So that you can replace the cable if it breaks. Also allows you to use cables of more convenient lengths, etc.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Unregistered 4U
17 minutes ago at 01:11 pm


Why would you need it detachable?

Oh, it’s detachable. There’s nothing that determination and a pipe wrench of appropriate size can’t detach.

You ahh... you will very likely not be able to re-attach it. Not the same way it was, at least, but that’s not my problem. I’m a licensed and bonded Detach Engineer. For re-attachment you’ll have to call someone else.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
benshive
16 minutes ago at 01:12 pm
USB-C is cool because it opens up the possibility of powering it from sources other than the wall. But non-detachable is weird. Why not just usb-c to usb-c and use the same long cable that comes with MacBooks? They could've used their "environmentally friendly" argument for that too.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
yaxomoxay
39 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
As the owner of FIVE cats, the cable is in trouble.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
69Mustang
28 minutes ago at 01:00 pm


Cost, I suspect.

Running off a USB power pack sounds interesting. That and an iPhone as a hotspot, Apple Music should play almost anywhere.

With that idea, the Mini should have contained a battery and been MagSafe compatible. That would have made it play Apple Music [S]almost[/S] anywhere. Bluetooth playback capability would have made it play [S]Apple[/S] any music anywhere. A couple of missed opportunities imo.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

