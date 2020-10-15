New iPad Air Receives FCC Approval Ahead of Rumored October 23 Launch

Last month, Apple introduced a new iPad Air with a larger 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display, a faster A14 Bionic chip, and a USB-C port instead of Lightning. It is also the first Apple device to feature Touch ID built into the power button.



Apple says the new iPad Air will be available at some point in October, and ahead of the launch, cellular models of the device have now received the requisite FCC approval in the United States. Wi-Fi models received approval last month.

Apple has yet to provide a specific release date for the new iPad Air, but rumors suggest that the device could launch Friday, October 23, in which case orders could begin as soon as tomorrow. Pricing starts at $599 for Wi-Fi models, while cellular models start at $729, with 64GB and 256GB storage capacities available.