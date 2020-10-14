HomePod Owners Will Soon Be Able to Set Songs From Apple Music as Alarms

HomePod can be used as an alarm clock replacement to wake you up in the morning or remind you of something, and soon ‌HomePod‌ owners with an Apple Music subscription should be able to set alarms on the smart speaker that play their favorite songs instead of the default alarm sound.



Prior to the original ‌HomePod‌'s release, there were rumors suggesting users would be able to set songs as custom ringtones for the alarm feature of the ‌HomePod‌, but that is not possible without resorting to automations. There is currently no option to change the default sound on the ‌HomePod‌ when setting up an alarm.

However, changes uncovered by MacRumors in the latest ‌HomePod‌ beta software reveal that ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers will soon be able to do just that.

The beta software includes a revised interface for adding alarms to ‌HomePod‌ in the Home app that provides a choice of playing a tone or media as the alarm sound.



As long as you have an active ‌Apple Music‌ subscription, tapping "Play Media" lets you choose a song from your music library. If you don't have a subscription you'll be prompted to get one, or revert to the default alarm tone.

The latest ‌HomePod‌ beta software also includes new options to set up Apple's new Intercom feature, as well as the ability to select HomePods as the default home theater speakers for Apple TV.