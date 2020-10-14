HomePod mini and HomePod Can't Be Stereo Paired, But HomePod Home Theater Support Coming Soon for Apple TV 4K
Following the HomePod mini announcement at Tuesday's Apple event, The Loop's Jim Dalrymple has answered a key question many people have been asking: Can you pair a HomePod mini with an original HomePod to make a stereo pair?
"The short answer is no," explains Dalrymple. "You can't make a stereo pair of a HomePod and a HomePod mini. You can make a stereo pair of two HomePods or two HomePod minis, but you can't mix and match the two products."
That's not to say the two devices can't be used together at all, however. Dalrymple goes on to explain that if you have a HomePod and HomePod mini in the home, they can be used to play your music in different rooms. Apple's new Intercom feature will also work on both devices.
Dalrymple says an update is on the way for the original HomePod that will add many features that are coming with the HomePod mini, including Intercom, personal update, Maps continuity, multiuser support for Podcasts, and support for third-party music services like Pandora and Amazon music.
In another revealing tidbit, he says an additional upcoming feature exclusive to the original HomePod will add "an immersive home theater experience when paired with an Apple TV 4K."
To get the 5.1, 7.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos, you need to pair one or two HomePod speakers to the Apple TV. This feature requires the spatial sound support of HomePod, so it isn’t available for the HomePod mini.
Lastly, Dalrymple notes that a HomePod and HomePod mini can't be connected to Apple TV at the same time, but two HomePod minis connected to Apple TV will provide stereo sound.
The HomePod mini costs $99 and is available in both White and Space Gray. Pre-orders begin on November 6, and deliveries begin on November 16.
No, that’s not what you can do at all...
So basically you can buy 5 Homepod minis and create a 5.0 surround system? Thats kinda neat in a sense.
HomePod minis can only stereo pairing or multi-room audio.
Like lets say I have a HomePod in the living room and a HomePod Mini in the bathroom and bedroom. Am I able to play the same song at the same time through all devices or not?