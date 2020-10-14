Guides
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14

Customize your home screen and include custom icons for your favorite apps.

iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode

With iOS 14 Picture-in-Picture mode has come to the iPhone.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs SE?

Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5?

Widgetsmith Guide
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
Pre-order October 16

iPhone 12 debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 mini launches in November.

iPhone 12 Pro
Pre-order October 16

iPhone 12 Pro debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 Pro Max launches in November.

iPad Air
October 2020

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

HomePod mini and HomePod Can't Be Stereo Paired, But HomePod Home Theater Support Coming Soon for Apple TV 4K

by

Following the HomePod mini announcement at Tuesday's Apple event, The Loop's Jim Dalrymple has answered a key question many people have been asking: Can you pair a ‌HomePod mini‌ with an original HomePod to make a stereo pair?

"The short answer is no," explains Dalrymple. "You can't make a stereo pair of a ‌HomePod‌ and a ‌HomePod mini‌. You can make a stereo pair of two HomePods or two ‌HomePod‌ minis, but you can't mix and match the two products."

That's not to say the two devices can't be used together at all, however. Dalrymple goes on to explain that if you have a ‌HomePod‌ and ‌HomePod mini‌ in the home, they can be used to play your music in different rooms. Apple's new Intercom feature will also work on both devices.

Dalrymple says an update is on the way for the original ‌HomePod‌ that will add many features that are coming with the ‌HomePod mini‌, including Intercom, personal update, Maps continuity, multiuser support for Podcasts, and support for third-party music services like Pandora and Amazon music.


In another revealing tidbit, he says an additional upcoming feature exclusive to the original ‌HomePod‌ will add "an immersive home theater experience when paired with an Apple TV 4K."

To get the 5.1, 7.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos, you need to pair one or two ‌HomePod‌ speakers to the ‌Apple TV‌. This feature requires the spatial sound support of ‌HomePod‌, so it isn’t available for the ‌HomePod mini‌.

Lastly, Dalrymple notes that a ‌HomePod‌ and ‌HomePod mini‌ can't be connected to ‌Apple TV‌ at the same time, but two ‌HomePod‌ minis connected to ‌Apple TV‌ will provide stereo sound.

The ‌HomePod mini‌ costs $99 and is available in both White and Space Gray. Pre-orders begin on November 6, and deliveries begin on November 16.

Related Roundups: HomePod, HomePod mini
Buyer's Guide: HomePod (Caution)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
farewelwilliams
1 hour ago at 12:44 am
that's like wearing an AirPod on the left and an AirPod Pro on the right. of course you can't pair them.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
mike...
31 minutes ago at 01:15 am
Why would anyone have thought it would be possible to pair two speakers of vastly different sizes and capabilities? The full size HomePod would completely drown out the HomePod mini. Of course you can't stereo pair them.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
WiseAJ
1 hour ago at 12:45 am
Well that sucks. There goes my plan of getting a mini to go with my regular HomePod.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
ian87w
51 minutes ago at 12:54 am
So basically you can buy 5 Homepod minis and create a 5.0 surround system? Thats kinda neat in a sense.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Icaras
50 minutes ago at 12:55 am


So basically you can buy 5 Homepod minis and create a 5.0 surround system? Thats kinda neat in a sense.

No, that’s not what you can do at all...

HomePod minis can only stereo pairing or multi-room audio.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
itsmilo
33 minutes ago at 01:12 am
i dont even get what that means. What is stereo-pair and what is the difference to multi-room?

Like lets say I have a HomePod in the living room and a HomePod Mini in the bathroom and bedroom. Am I able to play the same song at the same time through all devices or not?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Magnetically Attached iPhone 12 Wireless Charger Unveiled Ahead of Apple Event

Monday October 12, 2020 8:32 pm PDT by
Macotakara points to a new product unveiled today by Japanese accessory manufacturer MPOW. The device is a magnetically attached wireless charger designed for the "new iPhone". MPOW JAPAN Co., Ltd. (Location: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Takehiko Komazaki) announces a wireless charger that supports the charging position adjustment function using a magnet, which is a new wireless charging...
Read Full Article284 comments

Apple Event: Full Transcript of iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini Announcements

Tuesday October 13, 2020 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's virtual "Hi, Speed" event kicked off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut four new models as part of its iPhone 12 lineup, as well as a new HomePod mini. Apple did announce several items at today's event: Apple Announces HomePod mini With Spherical Design and S5 Chip for $99 Apple Unveils iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max With 5G, Flat-Edge Design,...
Read Full Article1191 comments

Leaker: iPhone 12 Lineup to Feature Faster Face ID, Improved Zoom, and Longer Battery Life

Sunday October 11, 2020 12:38 pm PDT by
Leaker Max Weinbach has today shared new "finalized and revised" information about the upcoming iPhone 12 via his Twitter account @PineLeaks. Weinbach states that the "most important things" about the new iPhones were already revealed by Chinese Weibo user "Kang" via an extensive leak on Friday, but he does offer some specific new information. Apple is reportedly still intending to ship ...
Read Full Article520 comments

iPhone 12 Introduced With Flat-Edge Design, 5G, A14 Chip, New Colors, MagSafe, and More

Tuesday October 13, 2020 10:21 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with a flat-edged design, 5G support, a faster A14 Bionic chip, a dual-lens rear camera system, and more. Pricing starts at $799 with activation on AT&T or Verizon, or $829 otherwise. First introduced in the new iPad Air last month, the A14 Bionic chip is the fastest smartphone chip ever, and the first to be built on a 5-nanometer process. Apple...
Read Full Article115 comments

Apple Unveils iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max With 5G, Flat-Edge Design, LiDAR Scanner, New Colors, and More

Tuesday October 13, 2020 10:46 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled the new 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max at its pre-recorded "Hi, Speed" digital event. The new Pro variants feature 5G, OLED Super Retina XDR displays with a hardened Ceramic Shield covering, and a new flat-edged design with a stainless steel band that's similar to the frame of Apple's iPad Pro. The Super Retina XDR displays feature reduced...
Read Full Article233 comments

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Leaked in Blue, Graphite, Gold, and Silver With Flat Edges and LiDAR Scanner

Tuesday October 13, 2020 5:42 am PDT by
Just hours ahead of today's Apple Event, reputable leaker Evan Blass has shared images of what he claims are the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in blue, graphite, gold, and silver. iPhone 12 Pro The new blue color is more subtle than the one seen on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, with a similar look to the Midnight Green color option for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max...
Read Full Article156 comments

Apple Seeds iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 Golden Master to Developers

Tuesday October 13, 2020 11:28 am PDT by
Following the introduction of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 14.1 golden master betas for developers, with the iOS 14.1 update presumably coming pre-installed on the new iPhones at launch. The new updates are available for download from Apple's developer portal. Earlier today, these software releases were positioned as...
Read Full Article238 comments

iPhone 12 Colors: Eight Total, Including Striking New Blue Color

Saturday October 10, 2020 4:52 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is expected to come in eight different colors, overhauling the iPhone color options to prospective customers. The colors come to accompany the iPhone 12's new squared-off industrial design, with a flat stainless steel band around the outer edge, at least on the Pro models, and glass on the rear. Current iPhone 11 Colors New rumors from a reliable Chinese Weibo account ...
Read Full Article

Apple Removes Beats Landing Page From Website Ahead of Tuesday's Launch Event [Update: Restored]

Monday October 12, 2020 3:55 am PDT by
Apple has quietly removed the "Beats by Dre" webpage from its website ahead of its Apple event on Tuesday, as it prepares to launch a new, lower-cost HomePod and AirPods Studio headphones. As noted by Apple Terminal, the landing page for Beats products can no longer be found on Apple's website. The Wayback Machine has a snapshot of the page in its original form from October 2, while the most ...
Read Full Article104 comments

Top Stories: October 13 Apple Event, iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini Leaks, and More

Saturday October 10, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 event is nearly upon us, and leaks and rumors have been flying around in the final days. We've got new details on the iPhone 12 and its launch timing, a smaller HomePod, and more. In addition, we're still looking at a number of other new products including AirPods Studio, AirTags, and the first Apple Silicon Macs, so read on below for the latest on all of these! Apple...
Read Full Article79 comments