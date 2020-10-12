Guides
Amazon Prime Day: The Best Early Apple Discounts

by

Amazon will kick off Prime Day 2020 tonight at midnight, and the event will introduce hundreds of deals through Wednesday, October 14. To add on top of the two day event, Amazon has even begun introducing early offers on AirPods, iPads, Kindles, Echo devices, Ring products, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We'll be watching Prime Day deals throughout the event this week, so be sure to keep track of our upcoming Prime Day posts. Of course, many retailers are introducing their own opposing mega sales to compete with Prime Day, so there will also be even more opportunities for discounts at Target, Best Buy, and more.

AirPods Pro

Today you can get the AirPods Pro on the Amazon-owned Woot marketplace for $189.99, down from $249.00. Unlike some of Woot's products, these AirPods Pro are brand new, and they come with a one year Apple warranty.


Amazon itself is discounting the AirPods Pro to $199.00 this week. Woot's sale expires today, but Amazon's should hold out for a bit longer, although stock will likely dwindle.

$60 OFF
$189.99 For Prime Day

AirPods With Wired Charging Case

A notable low price has hit another model of the AirPods, this one for the AirPods with Wired Charging Case. You can get it for $124.99, down from $159.00, after an extra $4.01 discount is applied at the checkout screen. This is an Amazon all-time-low price.

$34 OFF
$124.99 For Prime Day

2020 MacBook Air

The newest MacBook Air is seeing an all-time-low price on Amazon this week. The 256GB model is priced at $849.99, down from $999.00, thanks to a coupon that will automatically apply an extra $100 discount at the checkout screen.


Likewise, the 512GB model is on sale for $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00, after an extra $50 discount is applied at the checkout screen. Both of these prices are new lows for each MacBook Air, and available in all three colors.

$150 OFF
$849.99 For Prime Day

13-Inch MacBook Pro

There's one model of the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale so far this week, and it's the notebook with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. This one is priced at $1,799.99, down from $1,999.00, after an extra $49.01 discount is applied at checkout. That's a match of the previous low price we've tracked on this 13-inch MacBook Pro.

$200 OFF
$1,799.99 For Prime Day

16-Inch MacBook Pro

Solid 16-inch MacBook Pro deals have extended into Prime Day as well, with the 512GB 16-Inch MacBook Pro discounted to $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00. This is being matched at B&H Photo.


Another low price is available for the 1TB model, priced at $2,399.00, down from $2,799.00 (again being matched at B&H Photo). Both of these discounts are lowest-ever deals for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

$300 OFF
$2,099.00 For Prime Day

10.2-Inch iPad

An ongoing sale on the brand-new eighth generation iPad has returned for Prime Day. You can get the 32GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00, down from $329.00. The 128GB Wi-Fi model is available for $399.00, down from $429.00 as well.

$30 OFF
$299.00 for Prime Day

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 3 models are being discounted by $30 this week, with 38mm GPS devices at $169.00, down from $199.00. 42mm GPS models are priced at $199.00, down from $229.00. Both sizes come in Silver and Space Gray Aluminum case options.

$50 OFF
$169.00 For Prime Day

Amazon Devices

If you're on the hunt for Amazon's products, there are numerous early savings on Kindles and more today. Remember that to see these official Amazon discounts, you'll need a Prime subscription.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Top Stories

Full Details of iPhone 12 Lineup Allegedly Leaked Ahead of Next Week's Apple Event

Friday October 9, 2020 1:34 am PDT by
A Chinese Weibo account going by the name "Kang" this morning posted allegedly accurate information for every product set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details on the full iPhone 12 lineup. An image of the original post in Chinese has been tweeted by leaker Ice Universe, who has provided accurate information on unreleased Apple products in the past. The ...
Read Full Article386 comments

iPad Air Shipments Arriving at Apple Stores Ahead of Launch

Friday October 9, 2020 11:51 am PDT by
Apple retail stores around the world are receiving shipments of new devices that are likely to be the new iPad Air models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman said that new devices have started arriving at Apple Stores "for opening at a later date." These new devices are likely the iPad Airs that are set to go on sale at some point in October as it's too early for the...
Read Full Article61 comments

Top Stories: October 13 Apple Event, iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini Leaks, and More

Saturday October 10, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 event is nearly upon us, and leaks and rumors have been flying around in the final days. We've got new details on the iPhone 12 and its launch timing, a smaller HomePod, and more. In addition, we're still looking at a number of other new products including AirPods Studio, AirTags, and the first Apple Silicon Macs, so read on below for the latest on all of these! Apple...
Read Full Article75 comments

Bloomberg: First Mac With Apple Silicon Will Be Announced in November

Friday October 9, 2020 9:59 am PDT by
Apple is set to host its next event on Tuesday, October 13, where it is widely expected to unveil its iPhone 12 lineup and more, but those waiting for the first Apple Silicon Mac may have to be patient for a little bit longer. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reported that the first Mac with a custom Apple Silicon processor will be announced as part of "another launch" in November. Gurman said...
Read Full Article274 comments

iPhone 12 Colors: Eight Total, Including Striking New Blue Color

Saturday October 10, 2020 4:52 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is expected to come in eight different colors, overhauling the iPhone color options to prospective customers. The colors come to accompany the iPhone 12's new squared-off industrial design, with a flat stainless steel band around the outer edge, at least on the Pro models, and glass on the rear. Current iPhone 11 Colors New rumors from a reliable Chinese Weibo account ...
Read Full Article

Leaker: iPhone 12 Lineup to Feature Faster Face ID, Improved Zoom, and Longer Battery Life

Sunday October 11, 2020 12:38 pm PDT by
Leaker Max Weinbach has today shared new "finalized and revised" information about the upcoming iPhone 12 via his Twitter account @PineLeaks. Weinbach states that the "most important things" about the new iPhones were already revealed by Chinese Weibo user "Kang" via an extensive leak on Friday, but he does offer some specific new information. Apple is reportedly still intending to ship ...
Read Full Article448 comments

iPhone 12 Announcement, Pre-Order, and Actual Release Date Expectations

Thursday October 8, 2020 1:43 pm PDT by
While Apple has launched its new iPhone lineups annually in September for many years now, the timing is a little different in 2020 thanks to development and production delays due to the global health crisis. Apple did hold a September event in 2020, but it involved Apple Watch and iPad announcements rather than addressing the iPhone. With Apple now ready to introduce the iPhone 12, the...
Read Full Article

Apple to Allegedly Rekindle 'MagSafe' Brand for Magnetic iPhone Case and Wireless Charging Accessories

Friday October 9, 2020 2:24 am PDT by
A Chinese Weibo account going by the name "Kang" this morning posted allegedly accurate information for every product set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details and launch dates for the full iPhone 12 lineup, and the rumored HomePod mini. In addition, the original post also claims that Apple will announce a new magnetic iPhone case with "MagSafe" and two...
Read Full Article66 comments

'iPhone 12 Mini' and 'iPhone 12 Pro Max' Said to Ship in November

Friday October 9, 2020 3:47 am PDT by
Earlier today, Chinese leaker "Kang" shared allegedly accurate information for the products set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details on the full iPhone 12 lineup. According to the leaker's information, which was later modified with corrections for product availability timeframes, the 5.4-inch "iPhone 12 Mini" will be available to preorder on November 6 ...
Read Full Article154 comments

Prosser: AirPods Studio to Start at $350 But Won't Feature at Next Week's Apple Event, AirTags Delayed Until March 2021

Friday October 9, 2020 4:38 am PDT by
Following this morning's deluge of Apple product leaks from Chinese Weibo account "Kang," Jon Prosser has claimed that Apple's rumored "AirPods Studio" premium headphones will not feature at Apple's iPhone 12 event next week. According to Prosser, three separate sources of his have now confirmed that "AirPods Studio will NOT be in the event." That prediction falls in line with Prosser's...
Read Full Article114 comments