iPad Air Shipments Arriving at Apple Stores Ahead of Launch

Apple retail stores around the world are receiving shipments of new devices that are likely to be the new iPad Air models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In a tweet, Gurman said that new devices have started arriving at Apple Stores "for opening at a later date." These new devices are likely the ‌iPad‌ Airs that are set to go on sale at some point in October as it's too early for the iPhones to be arriving in stores as of yet.

When the new ‌iPad‌ Air models were unveiled during Apple's September 15 event, there was no specific launch date provided beyond October. Because the new ‌iPad‌ Air models use the same A14 chip that's in the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple may have been holding back to prevent benchmarks and details on the chip from leaking out ahead of the iPhone announcement.

If that was the plan, it didn't work and A14 benchmarks leaked out anyway, so we at least know we can expect great performance from both the new ‌iPad‌ Air and the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup.

With ‌iPad‌ Air shipments arriving at retail stores, we could potentially see a launch as soon as Tuesday, October 13, after the Apple event, but there's still no concrete word on when the new tablets are coming out.