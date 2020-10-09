Guides
Epic Games Denied Preliminary Injunction for Fortnite, But Apple Can't Block Unreal Engine

by

A California judge today denied Epic Games' request for a preliminary injunction that would have required Apple to allow Fortnite back into the App Store, which means the app will continue to remain unavailable on Apple's iOS platform for the duration of the legal battle between the two companies.


While the Fortnite app for iOS devices will not be reinstated into the ‌App Store‌, Epic did successfully win an order that will require Apple to continue to allow Epic to operate its Unreal Engine developer account.

The decisions made today by the court are not a surprise and echo the ruling made during a request for a temporary restraining order, where the judge made the same determinations and allowed Apple to ban the Fortnite app but prevented the Cupertino company from blocking the Unreal Engine.

The court says that in regard to Fortnite, preliminary injunctive relief is "rarely granted," with the ruling pointing out that an order for injunctive relief would require Epic to establish that it is likely to succeed in the legal battle, it is likely to suffer irreparable harm without relief, the balance of equities tips in its favor, and that an injunction is in the public interest, none of which ‌Epic Games‌ was able to do.

‌Epic Games‌ has claimed that it should be given injunctive relief because it should not have to comply with an anti-competitive ‌App Store‌ contract, but the court has rejected this argument multiple times because ‌Epic Games‌ deliberately breached its contract with Apple and caused Fortnite to be banned.

‌Epic Games‌ cannot simply exclaim "monopoly" to rewrite agreements giving itself unilateral benefit. Its other identified bases: damage to its reputation and the Fortnite gaming community cannot constitute irreparable harm where such harm flows from ‌Epic Games‌' own actions and its strategic decision to breach its agreements with Apple. While consumers are feeling the impact of this litigation, the fact remains: these are business disputes.

To assist, the Court even offered to require the 30% to be placed in escrow pending resolution of the trial which ‌Epic Games‌ flatly rejected. The refusal to do so suggests ‌Epic Games‌ is not principally concerned with iOS consumers, but rather, harbors other tactical moves. ‌Epic Games‌ admits that the technology exists to "fix" the problem by easily deactivating the "hotfix."

Apple and ‌Epic Games‌ are not expected to be back in court to continue the legal dispute until May of 2021, so Fortnite fans will be without access to the game on Apple's devices for some time. Apple in August terminated the Fortnite developer account.

ORDER GRANTING IN PART AND ... by MacRumors

Tags: Epic Games, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Avatar
cmaier
48 minutes ago at 03:42 pm
Judge finding Epics‘ “credibility” “undermined.”

Avatar
springsup
48 minutes ago at 03:42 pm
World’s smallest violin for Epic ?
Avatar
cmaier
24 minutes ago at 04:07 pm


Umm.. no. Gating new features behind flags so that they can be turned on after an app has been shipped to the user has been standard industry practice in the mobile space for a very long time — pretty much since the dawn of iOS development. I don't know any company out there that doesn't do that, precisely because fully testing a new feature perfectly is hard. So instead, they test it to the maximum extent possible, then turn it on for some subset of users, then eventually turn it on for all users.

The judge's adamant refusal to understand how flag-guarded features work or the difference between a hot patch (uploading new executable code to run on the device itself, which is almost completely infeasible in iOS) and changing server-side or server-gated client-side behavior is not only baffling, but undermines her credibility with the industry.

Epic claimed it was a hot fix. She didn’t come up with that idea on her own. So you can say it is “almost completely infeasible in iOS,” but if that’s what Epic is telling her that they did, what is she supposed to say?
Avatar
Bandaman
24 minutes ago at 04:07 pm


Umm.. no. Gating new features behind flags so that they can be turned on after an app has been shipped to the user has been standard industry practice in the mobile space for a very long time — pretty much since the dawn of iOS development. I don't know any company out there that doesn't do that, precisely because fully testing a new feature perfectly is hard. So instead, they test it to the maximum extent possible, then turn it on for some subset of users, then eventually turn it on for all users.

The judge's adamant refusal to understand how flag-guarded features work or the difference between a hot patch (uploading new executable code to run on the device itself, which is almost completely infeasible in iOS) and changing server-side or server-gated client-side behavior is not only baffling, but undermines her credibility with the industry.

That’s not the issue. The issue is introducing a feature that violates their agreement with Apple. It’s pretty black and white.



Same. They were actually working on a new version of Unreal Tournament but then Fortnite ended up being so successful so they just stopped. :(

Oh well, UT99 is still awesome.

And I will forever hate them for this.
Avatar
farewelwilliams
42 minutes ago at 03:49 pm
Apple wants Unreal Engine to be made for macOS anyways.

Apple probably blocked Unreal Engine account out of following their own rules. The fact that they've been ordered to keep Unreal Engine is a win for Apple as well. I'm sure Epic would have loved the PR of telling their developers "Well, Apple screwed us and ultimately screwed you".
Avatar
Bandaman
36 minutes ago at 03:55 pm
"Epic Games' adamant refusal to understand this basic distinction is not only baffling, but undermines its credibility with this Court."

I can't stop laughing at this. It really does make them look silly.
