Adobe Launches Premiere and Photoshop Elements 2021

by

Adobe today released new versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, the company's affordable photo and video editing software aimed at more casual users who want to improve their photos and videos with easy to use editing tools.


For Photoshop Elements 2021, Adobe is introducing a "Moving Photos" feature that adds a bit of motion to still images, similar to Apple's Live Photos feature. You can use Moving Photos to create animated GIFs with 2D and 3D camera motion, with the feature powered by Adobe Sensei.

Adjust Face Tilt, another new feature, can automatically adjust the position of a person's face to make sure everybody in the shot is looking in the right direction. This feature joins other existing portrait editing features like those that can add a smile or cut down on redeye.


Customizable Quote Graphics can be added to images, with Photoshop Elements offering pre-set templates, animation options, and customization tools.


There are several new Guided Edits, a feature designed to walk users through the steps needed to achieve different photo effects and looks. Duotones lets users apply two colors to an image for a unique effect, while Perfect Landscapes provides the steps for replacing skies, removing haze, and erasing unwanted objects.


For Premiere Elements 2021, Adobe's video editing software, there's a new Select Object feature that can apply a special effect to just one section of a video, with that special effect tracking throughout the video playback.


GPU Accelerated Performance will let visual effects in elements be previewed without the need to render for faster editing, and cropping videos will take less time. Adobe is also adding 21 music tracks that can be added to videos, and there are new tools for backing up albums, keywords, tags, and more.

New Guided Edits include Double Exposure for playing a video within a photo and Animated Matte Overlays for applying different shapes and animation styles to full videos.

For more on what's new in Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, make sure to check out Adobe's website. The updates are available for purchase from Adobe for $99 each starting today, with bundle and upgrade pricing available.

Avatar
adamw
1 hour ago at 06:09 am
Always good to see Adobe updating its software. Wish Photoshop Elements were more powerful for professional photographers though. Don't like the Adobe Subscription Model that is required to get the full Photoshop.
Avatar
ruka.snow
1 hour ago at 06:11 am


Always good to see Adobe updating its software. Wish Photoshop Elements were more powerful for professional photographers though. Don't like the Adobe Subscription Model that is required to get the full Photoshop.

Capture One and Affinity Photo both do vastly more for photographers than Photoshop Elements.
iPhone 12 Mini: Five Rumored Features You Might Be Giving Up

Monday October 5, 2020 11:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 12 mini is set to be the smallest iPhone in many years, with a screen size of just 5.4 inches and a body size smaller than anything we've seen since the original iPhone SE. While fans of smaller form-factor devices have craved a modern small iPhone for years, there are five notable features that you'll be giving up if you get the iPhone 12 mini, if you believe the current rumors about...
Apple Stops Selling Headphones and Speakers From Third-Party Companies Ahead of Rumored Smaller HomePod and AirPods Studio Launch

Monday October 5, 2020 4:20 pm PDT by
Apple is no longer selling headphones and wireless speakers from companies like Sonos, Bose, and Logitech, as it prepares to launch a new, lower-cost HomePod and AirPods Studio headphones. According to checks performed by Bloomberg, Apple removed headphones and speakers from Bose, speakers from Logitech's Ultimate Ears brand, and Sonos speakers from its online Apple Store at the end of...
Apple Announces Digital-Only Event to Be Held on October 13: iPhone 12 Expected

Tuesday October 6, 2020 9:05 am PDT by
Apple today announced a second 2020 event, which is set to be held on Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with Apple's September event focusing on the new iPad and Apple Watches, the October event will be digital only, with Apple likely providing pre-taped segments for each new product that will be announced. Since the new iPad Air,...
Apple's T2 Chip Has Unpatchable Security Flaw, Claims Researcher [Updated]

Tuesday October 6, 2020 2:46 am PDT by
Intel Macs that use Apple's T2 Security Chip are vulnerable to an exploit that could allow a hacker to circumvent disk encryption, firmware passwords and the whole T2 security verification chain, according to team of software jailbreakers. Apple's custom-silicon T2 co-processor is present in newer Macs and handles encrypted storage and secure boot capabilities, as well as several other...
New iPad Air's Touch ID Power Button an 'Incredible Feat of Engineering' According to Apple VP

Sunday October 4, 2020 12:55 pm PDT by
Apple VP of Product Marketing Bob Borchers and VP of Hardware Engineering John Ternus are featured in the latest episode of YouTubers iJustine and Jenna Ezarik's Same Brain podcast where they discuss several aspects of the current iPad lineup and part of the development process that went into the latest fourth-generation iPad Air. Speaking on the new iPad Air, Borchers says that implementing ...
Apple's New iPad Air Equipped With 4GB RAM

Monday October 5, 2020 9:50 am PDT by
Benchmarks leaked over the weekend gave us some insight into the performance of the A14 Bionic chip in the iPad Air that's set to launch soon, and also revealed another tidbit -- Apple's newest tablet has 4GB RAM. That's 1GB over the prior-generation iPad Air that had an A12 Bionic processor, but less RAM than is available in the iPad Pro models. Apple's 2020 iPad Pro models all have 6GB...
Deals: Low Prices Hit Apple's New 10.2-Inch iPad and 16-Inch MacBook Pro (Up to $400 Off)

Monday October 5, 2020 5:37 am PDT by
We're seeing a pair of solid deals today on Amazon, related to the latest 10.2-inch iPad and the 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2019. Both of these deals represent the lowest prices that we've ever tracked for these devices. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
iPhone 12: Ten Things to Know About the Next iPhone

Friday October 2, 2020 2:55 am PDT by
With the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup expected to arrive this month, and after months of leaks and rumors, what exactly do we know about Apple's upcoming smartphone? Turns out, a lot. These are the most important features you should know about Apple's next iPhone. 1. New Design Rumors have suggested that the 2020 iPhones will feature an overhauled design similar to that of the iPhone 4, with a ...
PSA: First Free Year of Apple TV+ Subscriptions Ending, Expect Charges on October 31

Monday October 5, 2020 1:08 pm PDT by
With the launch of the iPhone 11 lineup and the introduction of the Apple TV+ subscription service in the fall of 2019, Apple gave those who purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV a free year of Apple TV+. For those who signed up for Apple TV+ right when it was available on November 1, 2019, those free year-long Apple TV+ accounts are expiring at the end of October. A year is a long...
Apple Adding iPhone 5c to Vintage Products List on October 31

Tuesday October 6, 2020 10:15 am PDT by
Apple plans to add the iPhone 5c and the Mid 2014 version of the 15-inch MacBook Pro to its vintage and obsolete products list in all countries on October 31, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. In the past, vintage Apple products were no longer eligible for repairs at the Genius Bar or at Apple Authorized Service Providers, but Apple began offering extended repairs of...
