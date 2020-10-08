Deals: Save on New 11-Inch and 12.9-Inch iPad Pro in Latest Sales From Amazon and Tiger Direct (Up to $75 Off)

Amazon and Tiger Direct today are discounting a variety of 2020 iPad Pro models, including both 11-inch and 12.9-inch devices. To start, you can get the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $749.99 at Amazon, down from $799.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Stock on this model is dwindling so be sure to pick it up soon if you're interested. You can lock in the sale price today, and the iPad Pro will begin shipping October 20. This is a match of the previous low price seen on this model.

Check out more 11-inch iPad Pro tablets on sale below:

256GB Wi-Fi - $849.99 at Amazon, down from $899.00 ($49 off)

512GB Wi-Fi - $1,039.00 at Tiger Direct, down from $1,099.00 ($60 off, lowest price)

1TB Wi-Fi - $1,229.99 at Tiger Direct, down from $1,299.00 ($70 off, lowest price)

For 12.9-inch models, there are a few solid ongoing deals at both Amazon and Tiger Direct. You can get the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2020 for $949.00 at Amazon, down from $999.00.

Check out more 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets on sale below:

256GB Wi-Fi - $1,039.00 at Amazon, down from $1,099.00 ($60 off, lowest price)

512GB Wi-Fi - $1,229.00 at Tiger Direct, down from $1,299.00 ($70 off, lowest price)

1TB Wi-Fi - $1,424.05 at Amazon (price seen at checkout), down from $1,499.00 ($74.95 off, lowest price)

256GB Cellular - $1,219.00 at Amazon, down from $1,249.00 ($30 off)

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.