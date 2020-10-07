App Store Connect App for Developers Gets Fresh Icon, New Features

Apple today updated its App Store Connect app designed for developers, introducing a new icon that is a more complex version of the original simple blue and white "A" design.



‌App Store‌ Connect is used by developers for iOS app management. It provides info on app statuses, offers data on app performance and sales, and lets developers access and respond to reviews.

Along with an updated icon, the new version of the app released today introduces an option for setting up internal TestFlight beta testing, with up to 100 members of a developer's team can test beta builds of an app. Full release notes for the update are below:

With this update, you can now:

- Set up internal TestFlight beta testing

- Add up to 100 members of your team to test beta builds of your app

- Edit test details for beta builds, view build activity and status, and expire builds

- Answer required export compliance questions

Developers can download ‌App Store‌ Connect from the ‌App Store‌. [Direct Link]