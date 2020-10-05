PSA: First Free Year of Apple TV+ Subscriptions Ending, Expect Charges on October 31

With the launch of the iPhone 11 lineup and the introduction of the Apple TV+ subscription service in the fall of 2019, Apple gave those who purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV a free year of Apple TV+.



For those who signed up for Apple TV+ right when it was available on November 1, 2019, those free year-long Apple TV+ accounts are expiring at the end of October. A year is a long time to remember to cancel a subscription, so we wanted to warn MacRumors readers not interested in keeping Apple TV+ that charges are imminent. The first subscribers will be charged for Apple TV+ on October 31, 2020.

For Apple TV+, Apple did not allow subscriptions to be canceled right after signup because doing so would end the subscription right away, so there are many potentially active Apple TV+ subscriptions out there. Here's how to cancel.

Cancel Apple TV+ on an iPhone or iPad

Open up the App Store. Tap on your profile in the upper right hand corner. Tap on "Subscriptions." Tap on Apple TV+. Tap on "Cancel Free Trial" and then confirm.

Cancel Apple TV+ on a Mac

Open System Preferences. Click on "Apple ID" at the top of the window next to your name. Click on "Media & Purchases." Under "Subscriptions," click on "Manage..." Scroll down in the list until you find Apple TV+ and click it. Click on "Cancel Free Trial."

Note that Apple TV+ can be canceled on the Apple TV and other platforms, but it's easiest to cancel on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac if you can.

Remember that if you cancel Apple TV+ now, you'll lose access immediately. If you still watch the service and want to make the most of your remaining subscription, set a reminder for October 30 to cancel. We'll also go ahead and remind MacRumors readers again on that date. If you did not sign up for your Apple TV+ subscription right away, it may not be ending at this time, and you can check by following the steps above to access subscription options.

Under these subscription interfaces, you can do nothing if you want to keep Apple TV+ for $4.99 per month or you can pay for another full year upfront for $49.99, which drops the price of the service down to $4.16 per month instead of $4.99 per month. Apple will also soon release Apple One subscription bundles that include Apple TV+ alongside other services like Apple Arcade and Apple Music, with bundle pricing as low as $14.99 per month.

At launch, Apple TV+ had just a handful of shows like "The Morning Show," "For All Mankind," "See" and "Dickinson," but Apple has released additional TV shows and movies over the course of the last year, making a $4.99 per month Apple TV+ fee easier to justify. There are also dozens of additional TV shows in the works, with details available in our Apple TV+ guide.