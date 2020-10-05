Deals: Low Prices Hit Apple's New 10.2-Inch iPad and 16-Inch MacBook Pro (Up to $400 Off)

We're seeing a pair of solid deals today on Amazon, related to the latest 10.2-inch iPad and the 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2019. Both of these deals represent the lowest prices that we've ever tracked for these devices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the new eighth generation iPad, Amazon is discounting the 32GB Wi-Fi model to $299.00, down from $329.00. We've seen this deal reappear for a few weeks now, but it does disappear fast.

As of writing, the iPad won't ship until October 9, but if you purchase it today you can lock in this discount on the just-released tablet. You can also save on the 128GB Wi-Fi model, priced at $395.00, down from $429.00.

Next is Apple's 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro at $2,399.00, down from $2,799.00. This is a new all-time-low price on this model of the MacBook Pro, which is typically on sale for around $2,499.00. You can also get this sale at B&H Photo.

The 512GB model is on sale as well this week. You can get it for $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00 at Amazon (B&H Photo is matching this price). This sale is a bit more common and is a match of the previous low price on the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.