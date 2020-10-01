Deals: Shop Sonos' New Disney+ Bundle Offer, Zagg's 30% Sitewide Discount, and More

Today we're rounding up a collection of different deals and offers that include retailers and services like Sonos, Disney+, Zagg, Mophie, and Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Sonos

Sonos has partnered with Disney with a new offer that bundles six months of Disney+ at no cost when you purchase a Sonos Arc, Beam, or qualifying speaker set. This offer will run until October 31, 2020 and is only available for new Disney+ subscribers.

To get the offer, simply purchase a Sonos Arc or Sonos Beam (including Entertainment Sets and Surround Sets) from Sonos.com. This landing page has all of the qualifying audio equipment that you can purchase for the deal. Afterwards, you will receive an email with instructions on how to redeem the Disney+ subscription.



Zagg

MacRumors readers can save 30 percent off of one item across the Zagg family of brands this week, including Mophie, Braven, Invisible Shield, and more. Simply add an item to your cart and enter the code MACRUMORS30 at the checkout screen (available until October 5).

If you're shopping around for more than one item, Zagg is also offering 30 percent off your entire cart when you purchase two or more products from a Zagg brand. This excludes items on sale, and a coupon code is not required.



iPhone Cases

iPhone 11 Cases

Clear Case - $31.99, down from $39.00

Silicone Case - $24.82, down from $39.00

iPhone 11 Pro Cases

iPhone 11 Pro Max Cases

iPad Accessories

Amazon also has a few iPad Pro accessories on sale this week, starting with the 2018 model of the Smart Keyboard Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro priced at $149.99, down from $199.00. The new 2020 Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is at $329.98, down from $349.00, and both sales represent Amazon low prices for each accessory.



