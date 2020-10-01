Upcoming
Apple Officially Obsoletes Last iPod Nano Model

by

As expected, Apple has added the seventh-generation iPod nano to its list of Vintage and Obsolete products, officially designating the last iPod in the iconic nano lineup as "vintage."


The vintage products list features devices that have not been updated for more than five years and less than seven years. After products pass the seven year mark, they are considered obsolete.

Apple debuted a refreshed version of the seventh-generation iPod nano in mid-2015, and that was the final iPod nano that came out. Now that the device is five years old, it is being added to the vintage list.

Apple launched the first iPod nano in September 2005, and over the course of the nano's lifetime, it got several redesigns. The first iPod nano model was similar in design to a standard iPod but with a slimmer, easier to pocket shape.

Fast forward seven years to October 2020 and the seventh-generation iPod nano, which ended up being the final model that was introduced. It had an iPod touch-style multi-touch display and a Home button, but the nano and touch product lines were ultimately so similar that Apple did away with the iPod nano.


Apple refreshed the seventh-generation iPod nano in 2015 to add new colors, but the design remained the same. The iPod nano was discontinued along with the iPod shuffle in mid-2017, leaving the iPod touch as the only iPod Apple sells.

Devices on Apple's vintage list are able to receive hardware service from Apple and Apple service providers, but it is subject to the availability of repair components and where required by law. Obsolete products have no hardware service available with no exceptions.

In addition to the seventh-generation iPod nano, the 5th-generation ‌‌iPod touch‌‌, which was originally released on October 11, 2012, has also been added to the Vintage and Obsolete list.

