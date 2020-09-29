Upcoming
Apple Watch Series 6
Just Released!

Blood oxygen monitor, new colors, S6 chip, and more.

iPad
Just Released!

Faster than ever with A12 Bionic chip and Neural Engine

iPad Air
October 2020

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

iPhone 12
October 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
macOS 11 Big Sur
iMac
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

iOS 14.2 Suggests Apple Won't Include EarPods in the Box With iPhone 12

by

Rumors have suggested that Apple's iPhone 12 models will not include power adapters or EarPods in the box, and a minor code tweak in iOS 14.2 seemingly confirms Apple's plan to sell the new devices without EarPods.


In iOS 14 and earlier versions of iOS, there's a mention of reducing exposure to RF energy by using the "supplied headphones," which is the same wording that Apple has used for years now.

In iOS 14.2, this wording has been tweaked to say just "headphones," removing the "supplied" part of this statement. The full code reads as follows:

To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, headphones, or other similar accessories.

All prior mentions of headphones have included "supplied," and the deliberate elimination of the word in the new code strongly suggests Apple has no plans to "supply" headphones with the upcoming ‌iPhone 12‌ models.

The mention of "supplied headphones" in ‌iOS 14‌ is on the top, and the new wording without the word "supplied" is on the bottom

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in May that the ‌iPhone 12‌ models will not come with EarPods in the box, with Apple instead planning to introduce some kind of AirPods promotion to encourage iPhone buyers to purchase ‌AirPods‌ as well.

There have also been rumors that Apple is eliminating the power adapter from the ‌iPhone 12‌ box, which means customers will get an ‌iPhone 12‌ and a USB-C to Lightning cable with nothing else.


The removal of the power adapter was all but confirmed when Apple released the Apple Watch Series 6 models without a power adapter, but until now, we've heard little else about the potential removal of the EarPods.

Apple has long offered EarPods with new ‌iPhone‌ models to give customers a way to listen to music, make calls, and more, but Apple has been aiming to transition to Bluetooth-only headphones since the launch of the ‌AirPods‌ and the removal of the headphone jack from the ‌iPhone‌ lineup.

Current iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models ship with EarPods that have a Lightning connector to plug into the Lightning port, but it appears the ‌iPhone 11‌ devices will be the last to come with headphones in the box.

Apple is said to be removing the power adapter and the EarPods from the ‌iPhone 12‌ box in order to cut costs, as the 5G chips in the new devices are expensive. The change will also allow Apple to slim down the size of the ‌iPhone‌ box, reducing packaging and environmental waste.

Steve Moser contributed to this report.

Avatar
IPPlanMan
52 minutes ago at 02:24 pm
How is this reducing packaging and environmental waste if I have to order a power supply or headphones from someone else and they have to ship it to me in a separate box through a separate carrier as part of a separate transaction?

I'm so tired of this feel-good nonsense that doesn't actually have a net positive at all. In fact, it's a net negative. Well done Tim.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
MN7119
55 minutes ago at 02:21 pm
Here we go again. Apple will say it is saving the planet.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
MallardDuck
53 minutes ago at 02:23 pm
What we need now is a phone that uses USB-C to USB-C...time to ditch lightning.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Mr. Awesome
52 minutes ago at 02:24 pm
This makes more sense to me than excluding the power adapter. I wish that Apple would include the power adapter in the box if they have to remove the EarPods from it.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
decypher44
49 minutes ago at 02:27 pm


Honestly speaking, do people still even use these nowadays?

I've not used any supplied buds since my first Android over 10 years ago.

Yep. My daughter does. She hates BT headphones.

They are also nice to have if your wireless loses power or “on the fritz”.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
farewelwilliams
48 minutes ago at 02:27 pm
no one needs a 5w charging brick or EarPods. I'm glad Apple removed them so that they can spend some of the extra money saved in other areas of the product. people who think Apple is simply pocketing the extra money that was saved by not including these extra accessories are likely wrong.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

