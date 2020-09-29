Upcoming
Fortnite Dispute Between Apple and Epic Games Won't Have Jury Trial

by

Apple and Epic Games do not want to have a jury trial in their ongoing legal dispute over Fortnite and Apple's App Store policies, according to a filing submitted to the Northern California court handling the case today.


The two companies said they have met and have agreed that both Epic's claims and Apple's counterclaims should be tried by the court with a bench trial at a date to be determined.

Epic and Apple have met and conferred, and the parties agree that Epic's claims and Apple's counterclaims should be tried by the Court, and not by a jury. Therefore, with Epic's consent, Apple hereby withdraws its demand for a jury trial pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 38(d). The parties respectfully request that the case (including any claims and counterclaims) proceed to a bench trial on a schedule determined by the Court.

In a counterclaim against ‌Epic Games‌, Apple had originally asked for a trial by jury, but given that the judge overseeing the court told the two companies that she does not want to try two separate cases, Apple has withdrawn the request.

There was a preliminary injunction hearing between ‌Epic Games‌ and Apple earlier this week, and during that hearing, the judge suggested that a jury trial might be appropriate to ensure a final judgement that's better able to stand up to appeal, but Apple and ‌Epic Games‌ have declined.

During the preliminary hearing, the judge was hard on ‌Epic Games‌, criticizing the company for the way that it initiated the lawsuit. ‌Epic Games‌ in August added a direct payment option in popular iOS game Fortnite, breaking Apple's ‌App Store‌ rules as the payment option skirted in-app purchases.

Apple then pulled the app from the App Store, and ‌Epic Games‌ filed a pre-prepared lawsuit against Apple, leading to a legal dispute that could take years to resolve. At the current time, Fortnite is not available on Apple devices and Epic's developer account has been terminated.

During Monday's hearing, the judge said that Epic was "not forthright" and had made a "calculated decision" to defy Apple's ‌App Store‌ rules. "There are people in the public who consider you guys heroes for what you did, but it's not honest," she said.

With Apple and Epic declining a jury trial, the case could be heard sometime in July 2021, with a specific date set to be determined by the court.

randyj
randyj
22 minutes ago at 05:38 pm
Epic dont know how good they had it.

I tried to sell clothing in a department store years ago. They wanted me to pay for floor space, put all my stuff their on consignment, and then they were going to mark up 100%.
So I had to cover the cost of making the goods, getting them to the store etc, and they made a massive 100% mark up, where I had to cover the cost of goods sold in my share.
And this was to get product in 1 store.

Epic can publish a game and get it in the hands of 1 billion people all over the world, all that distribution handled for them, selling across different currencies etc.

That would have been a dream for anyone only a few years ago.
I have zero sympathy for them.
Avatar
michaelsviews
19 minutes ago at 05:41 pm


I think this is a good move by both companies. It will be hard enough finding a judge who is competent to understand the issues involved but virtually impossible to find 12 jurors to understand the issues enough to give a proper verdict.

Granted there's more to it than this, but in short Apples ball park Apples Rules, they obviously have a signed agreement from Epic, Epic BROKE rules Apple caught them gave them 2 weeks to fix, they didn't fix and Apple locked the switch in Off mode.
FireFish
FireFish
15 minutes ago at 05:46 pm
This is a case which in my opinion a jury would screw up the fair verdict. This is a contractual dispute at the core. It is much better to be decided by a legal mind rather than a jury of non-legal minds.
Avatar
farewelwilliams
25 minutes ago at 05:36 pm
Epic taking the L hard. Tim Sweeney should withdraw.
Realityck
Realityck
18 minutes ago at 05:42 pm
I guess EPIC doesn't have all the time in the world to settle a protracted jury trial. Good that they are choosing not to go the jury route for this dispute.
Avatar
RyanInBinary
14 minutes ago at 05:47 pm
My guess is that Epic withdraws or settles before a verdict is rendered. They’ve set up a very flimsy argument that is already being shot full of holes. To top it off Amazon is launching Luna and showing you can do things outside the App Store if you don’t want to follow guidelines. The final nail in this will most likely come in the form of pressure from other companies like Match, Tile, Hey email, or Spotify. If Apple wins the case against Epic, it sets legal precedent and hurts all future attempts by other complainers that may have a stronger case and didn’t start off on such a bad foot. These other companies have every reason to tell epic to shut up and back off. Coupling that with the money they lose every single day by not having Fortnite on Android or iOS and the long term damage it’s doing to one of their most valuable games by turning two large player base platforms away, I don’t think they’re going to do too well.
