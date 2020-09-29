Apple Releases New App Store Marketing Tools for Developers Like QR Codes

Apple today informed developers that it is making new App Store marketing tools available for use, providing developers with a simple way to create short links, embeddable code with app icon and product page, QR codes, and more.

Take advantage of new marketing resources to promote your apps around the world. You can now generate short links or embeddable code that lead to your ‌App Store‌ product page and display your app icon, a QR code, or an ‌App Store‌ badge. Download localized ‌App Store‌ badges, your app icon, and more.

Developers can enter the URL for their app on the marketing page, with Apple then providing tools to generate the aforementioned links and badges. QR codes in particular may be of interest to developers as these can be used to quickly find an app with a scan with an iPhone camera, and QR codes are also used for the App Clips feature introduced in iOS 14.



QR codes can be generated with different colors and with each app's icon for a unique, personalized look that takes seconds to create.



Developers can access the new tools on Apple's App Store Marketing site for developers.