Upcoming
Apple Watch Series 6
Just Released!

Blood oxygen monitor, new colors, S6 chip, and more.

iPad
Just Released!

Faster than ever with A12 Bionic chip and Neural Engine

iPad Air
October 2020

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

iPhone 12
October 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
macOS 11 Big Sur
iMac
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
iOS 14: 'Phoenix 2' Space Shooter Delivers Playable Demo via App Clips

by

One of the new features that arrived in iOS 14 is called App Clips. App Clips is described by Apple to be a "small part of your app" that can be available to users at just the right moment.

App Clips focus on finishing one task quickly. An ideal App Clip experience allows users to open and complete a task in seconds.

Instead of requiring an App Store download, they can be loaded and run via Safari, and once done with the experience, the full app download is offered to the user. Early examples given by Apple included take-out order apps, scooter renal apps, or setting up an appliance.

Game developer Firi Games has implemented an App Clip for their space shooter game Phoenix 2. The App Clip can be played by visiting their Phoenix 2 website on an ‌iOS 14‌ device and tapping "Play" on the banner that appears on the top of the screen.

The introduction of Phoenix 2 is also available as an App Clip. App Clips are a new ‌iOS 14‌ feature that allows you to run a part of an app without any download from the ‌App Store‌. Try it yourself by tapping the 'play' button in the banner at the top of this website (requires Safari on ‌iOS 14‌; the banner does not show if you have Phoenix 2 already installed).

After a few moments of downloading the assets, the introduction level to Phoenix 2 appears playable as a native App Clip on your device. The demo plays just like a native app on your device but without any app installation. Once done with the demo, a link to the ‌App Store‌ is available to the full game [Free]. TouchArcade wrote about the experience and thought the "frictionless experience" for game demos held a lot of potential for ‌App Store‌ game discovery.

