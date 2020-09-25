Guides
Left 4 Dead 2 Gets Huge 'Last Stand' Update, But Mac Version Remains 32-Bit

by

After almost a decade since the game's release on Mac, Valve's iconic co-op zombie shooter "Left 4 Dead 2" has just got a huge update thanks to new content pack "The Last Stand."

It has been many years since the infection first hit. Radio silence, no sign of life, nothing but lingering hopes... CEDA is not going to save us. But there is hope! A few brave souls have continued the fight against all odds, and soon we can all benefit from their resilience.

Created by the L4D2 community and officially endorsed by Valve, the update includes over 1,000 changes to the game, including 26 new survival maps, new weapons, new enemy types, new animations, and unused dialogue. There are also several new achievements, many bug fixes and a handful of user interface enhancements to make the game feel fresh again.

The only downside to today's development for old-school gaming fans is the dawning realization that "Left 4 Dead 2" for Mac remains a 32-bit game, which means it's currently incompatible with macOS 10.15 Catalina and later, and the chances that Valve will update the title to 64-bit anytime soon don't look great. (Aspyr, it's worth noting, stopped selling 32-bit Mac games last year.)


If your Mac is still running macOS 10.14 Mojave or older, then you won't have a problem playing 32-bit games like "Left 4 Dead 2." For everyone else, Valve suggests a couple of remaining options:

  • After upgrading to macOS 10.15 Catalina, consider installing macOS 10.14 Mojave on a separate APFS volume on your computer along with Steam. This will allow you to flip over to macOS 10.14 on restart of your computer where you can continue to play all of your 32-bit Mac games. More information here.
  • Use Bootcamp on Mac to launch your games in Windows on your Mac computer. More information about Bootcamp can be found here.

It bears repeating that Boot Camp will not be supported on forthcoming Apple Silicon-based Macs and likely never will, with Apple preferring to emphasize virtualization going forward. Ultimately though, the hope is that the performance gains of Apple Silicon will prompt developers to make triple-A games native for Mac.


As a launch promotion, Valve has made "Left 4 Dead 2" free to play for the duration of the weekend, and for anyone who wants to keep playing beyond Sunday, the game is available for just $2 on Steam.

Aluminum213
1 hour ago at 04:45 am
If you’re into gaming you don’t get a Mac, simple as that
Somian
46 minutes ago at 05:18 am
Libraries could be stuck at 32 Bit. Newer versions might be available but they might not be compatible (for example the physics engine). And high performance parts of Game Engines are often written in assembly for each supported platform.
ruka.snow
1 hour ago at 04:53 am


Apple Silicon based Macs will be able to run x86-64 code via Rosetta 2

That is not viable long term and is not worth putting development resources into.
Plutonius
1 hour ago at 05:04 am


Releasing a 32-bit game/app for macOS in September 2020 is just LOL. I doubt a developer made that call.

I think that it's more likely that the developer decided it wasn't worth recoding the game for 64 bits.

They probably kept the same game engine and just made changes to the database.

How much of a change could be expected for a $2 game ?
Stevez67
56 minutes ago at 05:07 am


If you’re into 3D graphics or machine learning you don’t get a Mac, simple as that - did you want to say this? Since this is what it's all about.
No NVidia, damn old OpengL driver (deprecated, to be removed), no Vulkan, no CUDA - just proprietary Apple Metal. Wrappers like MoltenVK are lame - I don't see a future für Apple in the 3d or machine learning world.
If you really want to use some Apple proprietary stuff for visualisation or ML - you'll never be able to use it in a car or any embedded platform just because it is Apple only and there is no such thing like an embedded platform from Apple.

Those are some serious blinders you have on.
Merode
11 minutes ago at 05:53 am


Understand that Rosetta is a temporary fix and will go away. Aka no one should be releasing anything on MacOS x86 with hope of it being around in 3 years (this is what got us to the 32-bit issues. Devs were given 8 years to transition). Steam's Source engine (version 1) is a mess of code that has been patched to hell and back. If anything they are working on Source2 (or 3) with ARM compatibility and the only way Left4Dead makes it over is if they re-release it (which means you have to re-purchase it). And I would welcome this option.

No one in game dev thinks seriously about macOS. And nobody will spend resources updating an old game to support latest Apple whims. That's why most of legacy software is no go on Catalina. Developers who wanted to sell you games already did and no longer care if you can still play them. Of course the only loser is consumer.

I hope you realise most macOS games are using wrappers and other translation layers. Even Blizzard doesn't release all their games for Mac (Overwatch) and they have quite a history of Mac support. Transitioning old C++ codebase from 32bit to 64bit is not just recompile. Of course it's hard to know that if all you ever dabbled in is Swift and C#.
