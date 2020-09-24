Apple Updates Final Cut Pro X and iMovie With Bug Fixes

Apple today released updates for Final Cut Pro X, iMovie, Motion, and Compressor, introducing a handful of bug fixes to address issues that have popped up since the last major update.



Final Cut Pro fixes issues released to brightness, keyframes, the transform tool, and more, with notes below.

- Fixes an issue in which XAVC media from the Sony PXW-FX9 camera is not recognized

- Fixes an issue where brightness levels shift when switching between Better Quality and Better Performance in the viewer

- Fixes an issue in which effect keyframes are not added correctly when using onscreen controls

- Improves stability when using the transform tool with multiple clips in the timeline

- Improves reliability when exporting an FCPXML that contains Compound clips

- Addresses an issue which could prevent sharing at certain resolutions

- Fixes an issue in which sharing a Compound or Multicam clip from the timeline was disabled

The iMovie update fixes an issue that prevented the sharing of some projects in HD or 4K resolutions and it improves stability when importing media.

For Motion and Compressor, there's a fix for a bug that could cause XAVC media from the Sony PXW-FX9 camera to not be recognized.