Deals: Woot Introduces Flash Sale on Refurbished 2018 iPad Pro Models, Starting at $599.99

Woot has introduced a new refurbished iPad Pro flash sale today, offering previous generation models starting at $599.99 for the 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro, down from an original price of $799.00. All of the iPad Pro sales currently happening at Woot will expire later tonight.

There are numerous models of the 11-inch iPad Pro on sale, also including 256GB Wi-Fi at $699.99, down from $949.00, and a few cellular models as well. Woot's discounts offer a few low prices on these 2018 iPad Pro devices, which are refurbished and come with a 90 day Woot limited warranty.

For the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, prices start at $679.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $999.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $789.99, down from $1,149.00, and the 512GB Wi-Fi model for $889.00, down from $1,349.00. These models include a few cellular options as well.

