1Password Introduces New 'Virtual Cards' for Safer Online Payments, Coming Soon as Safari Extension

1Password today announced a new partnership with Privacy.com, allowing users to make safer payments online by creating virtual cards that are unique to each of your online accounts.



1Password users can do this in their browser, and soon the feature will launch as a Safari extension. Each virtual card is locked to a particular merchant, and can only be used for that site or service. This way, if the card details are ever exposed in a data breach, it can't be used elsewhere.

When asked to enter a card number for an account like Netflix or Hulu, 1Password will present an option to create a virtual card instead. The virtual card will funnel payments from an existing credit or debit card, or banking account.

Users can set spending limits, set it as a one-off payment or monthly/yearly payment, and more. The card can be saved in 1Password for easy access, and when you go to enter payment again, 1Password will prompt users with their existing virtual cards.

The feature is limited to users in the United States for now. 1Password is also running a promo that takes 25 percent off your first year of 1Password -- including Business, Teams, and Families -- for a limited time.