'Marble Knights' Fantasy Adventure Comes to Apple Arcade

New adventure game "Marble Knights" has arrived on Apple Arcade. The title comes from indie outfit WayForward, developers of "DuckTales: Remastered" and "Double Dragon Neon," and offers players a mixture of sword-swinging fantasy mixed and marble mania.

Sword-swinging fantasy meets marble mania! Roll into battle with Orbin, Marabelle, and the other Knights of the Round to defend King Rolland and the Kingdom of Roundingham from the evil Lord Terroball! Armed with your blade, your wits, and a variety of orb-based powers, you’ll smite foes, solve puzzles, and embark on an epic fantasy journey with up to three other players!

"Marble Knights" is suitable for players of the age of nine and above, and can be played on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV through the ‌‌Apple Arcade‌‌ subscription gaming service.