Apple's New iPad Air Demoed in Videos From Chinese Media Press Event

Apple earlier this week debuted an all-new radically redesigned iPad Air that's set to ship in October, but ahead of the release date, Apple invited members of the Chinese media to a special hands-on event to test out the new ‌iPad‌ Air models.



Several videos demoing the 2020 ‌iPad‌ Air have been shared on YouTube, and while these videos are in Chinese, those interested in the new ‌iPad‌ Air may want to check them out to see details on size, the USB-C port, and the way the new Touch ID top button works.

This first video has an excellent close up look at the ‌iPad‌ Air's casing and edge-to-edge display, Apple Pencil support, and ‌Touch ID‌ top button, as well as a comparison with the older ‌iPad‌ Air model that had a more rounded case design and the 11-inch iPad Pro

There's an interesting demo of ‌Touch ID‌ working at around 4:40 minutes in, showing off its speed and the button in action in both portrait and landscape modes.

The second video also has demos of the ‌Touch ID‌ button at about three minutes in for those interested in seeing it in action, as well as a good look at the different colors. The new ‌iPad‌ Air comes in rose gold, green, and blue in addition to the traditional space gray and silver colors.

The third video offers up another close look at ‌Touch ID‌, color options, the new edge-to-edge display, display comparisons with other iPads, USB-C port, ‌Apple Pencil‌, and Magic Keyboard support. There's also a bonus look at some of the new Apple Watch Series 6 models and bands.

Though the new ‌iPad‌ Air models were announced on Tuesday, Apple isn't accepting orders until an unspecified date in October, so it's going to be awhile before we get to see them in person. We can expect to see U.S. media reviews at some point in the future, likely shortly before the launch date.