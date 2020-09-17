Apple Begins Selling Razer Kishi Gaming Controller for iPhone, New Mophie Charging Stands, and More

Apple this week refreshed its online store with a variety of new products and accessories, including the Razer Kishi gaming controller for iPhone, new wireless charging stands and battery packs from Mophie, and more.

Created in partnership with Gamevice, the Razer Kishi is a dual-sided game controller that attaches to the top and bottom of the iPhone. The controller plugs into the Lightning connector, allowing it to be powered by the iPhone rather than a battery, and this also provides for a low-latency connection.



Priced at $99.95, the Apple-certified controller features a directional pad, two thumbsticks, A-B-X-Y buttons, and shoulder bumpers.

Apple's new Mophie offerings include a 2-in-1 wireless charging stand for an iPhone and Apple Watch, a 3-in-1 wireless charging stand for an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods case, and a few Powerstation battery packs.

Apple is now selling Logitech's Keys-To-Go, a portable Bluetooth keyboard designed for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Retailing for $69.95, the keyboard features a fabric design with soft and silent keys, an attachable iPhone stand, a full row of iOS shortcut keys, and up to three months of battery life on a single charge.



Other accessories added to Apple's online store this week include the Square Stand, the HidrateSpark brushed stainless steel bottle, the JOBY GorillaPod mobile vlogging kit, and more.