MacRumors Giveaway: Win a 2400Wh Bluetti EB240 Power Station From MAXOAK

For this week's giveaway we've teamed up with MAXOAK to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Bluetti EB240 Power Station, a high-capacity portable battery that's ideal for emergency power, power outages, off-grid living, camping, and other similar purposes.



The EB240 Power Station features a 2400Wh battery that supports a maximum of 1000W continuous power draw, though it can support up to 1200W for two minutes. The Power Station is equipped with a 3C high rate LG battery cell designed for automobiles, which MAXOAK says has a 2500+ charge life cycle.

Priced at $1600 after a $200 discount on the Amazon site and another $95 off with promo code "bluetti15," the EB240 features a compact design with easily accessible ports and a handle to make it simple to transport wherever it's needed. The EB240 Power Station measures in at 20 inches by 14.4 inches by 6.5 inches and it weighs 48.5 pounds.



There are two AC 110V outlets for household devices like televisions, refrigerators, CPAP machines, and similar high-powered appliances, along with a 12V9A Cigar Lighter to support car-powered devices like miniature fridges and car vacuums. There's a 45W USB-C port for charging laptops, iPhones, and iPads, along with four 5V3A USB-A ports for other smaller devices and accessories like cameras, lights, smartphones, and more.



Recharging the EB240 can be done in 12 hours through a wall outlet, but for off-the-grid power, it can be recharged using a solar panel with efficient MPPT technology built in (solar panel not included). A pure sine wave inverter and a battery management system protect devices from overvoltage, overcurrent, short circuiting, and temperature issues.



With 2400Wh, the EB240 can charge a smartphone up to 255 times before it runs out of juice. It can charge a tablet 88 times, a camera 400 times, and a 60W laptop 34 times. It can power an 800W refrigerator for 2.6 hours, a 100W LCD TV for 24 hours, a 10W light for 204 hours, and a 60W CPAP machine for 34 hours. Power level is available through an included LCD screen.



For those that don't need the power the EB240 offers, MAXOAK also makes a whole range of similar power stations at more affordable price points. MAXOAK's offerings can be found on Amazon or on the MAXOAK website.

We have two of the Bluetti EB240 2400Wh Power Stations to give away from MAXOAK. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (September 11) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 18. The winners will be chosen randomly on September 18 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.