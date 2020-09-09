Deals: AirPods Pro Discounted to $214.99 Today on Woot

Woot today is discounting a new pair of AirPods Pro to $214.99, down from an original price of $249.00. This sale beats Amazon's ongoing $219 price on the AirPods Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can also get free two-day shipping. The AirPods Pro deal is part of the site's ongoing Garage Sale event this week, including discounts in electronics, computers, clothing, and more.

Woot's discount today matches the previous low price on the AirPods Pro. This sale won't last long at Woot, so be sure to head to the retailer soon if you're interested in the high-end wireless headphones.

Additionally, we track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.