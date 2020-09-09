Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.6.1 Following Release of iOS 13.7

by

Following the release of iOS 13.7 on September 1, Apple has stopped signing 13.6.1, which means downgrading to that version is no longer possible.


iOS 13.7 was a major update that rolled out a new Exposure Notifications System that doesn't require an app to be downloaded for the feature to be turned on.

Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date.

iOS 13.7 is likely to be one of the final updates to the iOS 13 operating system as Apple shifts its focus to iOS 14. We could see ‌‌iOS 14‌‌ released in the coming weeks if the update is decoupled from new iPhones, or in October when the new iPhones are expected to debut.

Top Stories

Prosser: iPad and Apple Watch Series 6 Press Release Planned for September 8 [Updated]

Sunday September 6, 2020 10:36 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly planning a press release for this Tuesday to announce new iPad and Apple Watch models, according to prolific leaker Jon Prosser. Prosser explains that Apple has a press release scheduled for Tuesday, September 8 at 9:00 EST, but notes that it is not "locked in" until the day itself. Prosser has also said that he will offer an update if and when one is available....
DigiTimes: 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to Launch First

Monday September 7, 2020 3:16 am PDT by
Apple is set to debut four new OLED iPhones in 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch sizes before the year is out. Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch iPhone and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4-inch device and the other 6.1-inch model will be more affordable lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras. Owing to development and production delays, Apple is rumored...
Prosser: Sources 'Not Budging' on Claims of New iPad Air and Apple Watch Tomorrow

Monday September 7, 2020 8:25 pm PDT by
Yesterday, frequent leaker Jon Prosser claimed that Apple was targeting 9:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow, September 8, for a press release launch of new products. Prosser had previously said that new iPad and Apple Watch models were planned to launch during the week of September 7, so those appeared to be the products we should be expecting to see. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman cast some doubt on...
Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Custom Apple Logo Through September 28

Tuesday September 8, 2020 6:30 am PDT by
With rumors suggesting that Apple may announce the date of its fall product event at some point this week, the #AppleEvent hashtag on Twitter has now been customized with a blue Apple logo, fueling even more speculation. According to Jane Manchun Wong's Hashflag Browser, the Apple logo was added to the hashtag earlier today and will be active through Monday, September 28. While nothing is...
Top Stories: Late October Apple Event?, iPhone 12 Pro in Dark Blue, 12-Inch MacBook With A14X Chip

Saturday September 5, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Normally we'd be zeroed in on Apple's annual iPhone event at this time, but with things still up in the air this year, rumors are flying fast and furious about what new products will be launching and when we'll see them. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It certainly looks like Apple has a long list of products that could launch before the end of the year, so check...
Apple Announces Digital-Only Event Set to Be Held September 15

Tuesday September 8, 2020 8:16 am PDT by
Apple today announced on its events page that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with WWDC, Apple's fall event appears to be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to attend in person due to the ongoing public health crisis. The format is likely to be...
Apple's September 15 Event Said to Be Focused on iPad and Apple Watch, Not iPhones

Tuesday September 8, 2020 8:55 am PDT by
Apple this morning announced an event that's set to be held on September 15, and since Apple holds an iPhone-focused event every fall one might assume that the upcoming event will see the unveiling of the iPhone 12 lineup, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that's not the case. According to Gurman, Apple will not announce the iPhone until October, which means the September event could...
Apple's AirTags Rumored for October Launch: Here's What to Expect

Thursday September 3, 2020 1:02 pm PDT by
Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets. Called AirTags, these item trackers will let you keep an eye on your possessions right in the Find My app. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. AirTags are perhaps one of Apple's worst-kept secrets because we've been seeing signs of them in various...
Nikkei: iPhone 12 Mass Production Starting Later This Month, AirTags Production Already in Full Swing

Tuesday September 8, 2020 3:33 am PDT by
Apple will begin mass producing the iPhone 12 on a limited scale later this month and on into early October, according to a report today from Nikkei Asian Review. Of the four 5G devices Apple is expected to launch this year, production will reportedly begin with the more affordable 6.1-inch OLED model with dual-lens camera, which accounts for around 40% of Apple's production orders for its...
Epic Games Asks Court to Allow Fortnite Back on the App Store

Saturday September 5, 2020 2:41 pm PDT by
Just a week after Apple terminated Epic Games' developer account, Epic has filed for a preliminary injunction that would both allow Fortnite back on the App Store and restore access to its developer account. In the filing, Epic Games says it was willing to challenge Apple "because it was the right thing to do" and "it was better positioned than many other companies to weather the storm."...
