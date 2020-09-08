Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Animated Film 'Wolfwalkers' From Creators of 'Song of the Sea'

Apple today released a trailer for a new family-friendly animated film coming to Apple TV+ this year called "Wolfwalkers."

Apple acquired the rights to the film back in 2018, and it comes from the creators and director of "The Secret of Kells" and "Song of the Sea."

The film is described as an adventure film about a young apprentice named Robyn who travels with her father to Ireland to help wipe out a pack of wolves. However, once they arrive Robyn discovers a girl who has the ability to transform into a wolf at night, and begins to question if they should continue on their mission.

"Wolfwalkers" stars Honor Kneafsey as Robyn, Sean Bean as her father Bill, and Eva Whittaker as Mebh. A specific release date wasn't given for the film's release, but in the ‌Apple TV‌ app it is marked as coming sometime in 2020.