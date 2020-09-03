Apple Seeds Seventh Beta of tvOS 14 to Developers

Apple today seeded the seventh beta of an upcoming tvOS 14 update to developers for testing purposes. Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the new ‌tvOS 14‌ beta comes one week after the release of the sixth beta.



Registered developers can download the new ‌tvOS 14‌ beta onto the ‌Apple TV‌ through a profile that's installed using Apple's Xcode software.

‌tvOS 14‌ introduces Picture in Picture, a feature that lets you watch movies or TV shows in a small window in the corner of the screen while you do something else on the ‌Apple TV‌.



There's a new Home section in the Control Center on ‌Apple TV‌ in ‌tvOS 14‌, which allows HomeKit-connected devices to be controlled right from the TV. There's an option to view HomeKit camera feeds on the larger screen of the television or in Picture in Picture mode so you can keep an eye on your house at all times.



Apple Arcade on ‌Apple TV‌ now supports multiple users, so each tvOS user can keep track of their individual game levels, leaderboards, and invitations. Additional gaming controllers are supported, including the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controllers, and ‌Apple TV‌ games can now take advantage of haptic feedback and other features built into controllers.



There's an option to manually choose a screensaver category in ‌tvOS 14‌, and for those who watch YouTube, ‌tvOS 14‌ supports watching YouTube videos in 4K for the first time.

For more on the new features coming in ‌tvOS 14‌, make sure to check out our roundup. ‌tvOS 14‌ is expected to be released this fall alongside iOS and iPadOS 14.