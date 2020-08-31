Apple Shares Rise as Trading Begins Following Four-for-One Stock Split

Apple's four-for-one stock split takes effect today, with the company's share price dropping from roughly $500 to around $125 as of the start of trading this morning.



The strong rise in Apple's stock price over the past five months has continued today, with shares trading nearly 3% higher in the first few minutes of trading. Apple shares have pared their gains since then, but are still up around 2% today.

Apple's overall market value of over $2 trillion is unaffected, as investors received three additional shares for every share of Apple stock they previously owned.