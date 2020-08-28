Guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Reminds Developers That Safari 14 Supports Extensions Ported From Chrome, Firefox, and Edge

by

Apple this week reminded developers that they can create web extensions in Safari 14 using the same WebExtensions API used in other browsers, such as Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. A new conversion tool in Xcode 12 beta also allows developers to port existing extensions from other browsers to Safari and make available on the Mac App Store later this year.


Apple says developers have two options for creating Safari web extensions:

• Convert your existing extension into a Safari web extension, so you can use it in Safari on macOS and distribute it in the App Store. Xcode includes a command-line tool to simplify this process.
• Build a new Safari web extension in Xcode using the built-in template. You can then repackage the extension files for deployment in other browsers.

Safari web extensions are available in macOS Big Sur and in macOS 10.14.6 or 10.15.6 with Safari 14 installed.

Not all Chrome, Firefox, and Edge extensions will work in Safari, and developers will be required to pay $99 per year for an Apple Developer Program membership in order to port their extensions to Safari. Apple has a WWDC video and documentation with more details for developers.

Related Roundup: macOS 11 Big Sur
Tag: Safari

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Rudy69
47 minutes ago at 08:44 am
It's not quite as simple as they make it sound. Lots of restrictions mean that 'real' ad blockers like uBlock Origin can't be ported :/
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
trixx
40 minutes ago at 08:51 am
Except for the good ones. API’s used by ublock origin for example, aren’t implemented in Safari.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jacobweber
39 minutes ago at 08:52 am
Just like Chrome, except you have to pay $99/year to distribute your extensions!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
nick9191
43 minutes ago at 08:48 am
I wish Apple or someone else would (re)introduce a WebKit based browser for other platforms. Google has a stranglehold on the web, Firefox is nearly dead and Microsoft’s answer is a (admittedly rather good) Chrome skin.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
ksgant
38 minutes ago at 08:53 am


It's not quite as simple as they make it sound. Lots of restrictions mean that 'real' ad blockers like uBlock Origin can't be ported :/

Wasn't Google going to change how they do their extensions that would effect how uBlock Origin worked? Or did they resolve that?

I didn't follow up on it, because I gave up using anything Chrome related a long time ago. But there are other ad blockers for Safari that work now, but admittedly not as good as uBlock Origin. But works fine on Firefox.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
topdrawer
32 minutes ago at 08:59 am
that's cool. you then just have to cough up 100 bucks
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

