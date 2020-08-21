'Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time' Arrives on Apple Arcade

The new game "Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time" has arrived on Apple Arcade. The game is a single-player action platformer based on the Adult Swim series of the same name.

The game takes place during the show's season finale, and involves an alternate timeline where the character of Jack travels through multiple levels on a new quest to defeat his nemesis "Aku". With characters voiced by the original voice-actors from the show, Samurai Jack allows players to explore classic worlds and moments from episodes of the show, and boasts "one of the most unique and iconic gaming experiences available on ‌Apple Arcade‌."

Players will be able to equip and master over a dozen different weapons and increase their power by training to unlock new skills, with opportunities for different play-styles.

"Team up with trusted allies from the show to face off against familiar enemies... Travel to a dark future to free mankind. Dive into the past to face off against diabolical monsters. Seek your fate as you travel across space and time," says the game's description.

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is also available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. More games, such as "The Last Campfire" and "World's End Club," are expected to come to ‌‌Apple Arcade‌‌ soon.

