'Next Stop Nowhere' Out Now on Apple Arcade

"Next Stop Nowhere," the latest exclusive to hit Apple Arcade, has been released today.

Next Stop Nowhere is a road trip adventure story set in a colorful, cutthroat vision of outer space. The game follows the character of "Beckett," a courier living a simple life until a chance encounter with a former bounty hunter throws him into an unexpected adventure. The game features an "intelligent conversation system" with branching dialogue that changes the story based on every decision, and touts its "completely unique version of space."

Couldn't we all use a galactic road trip right about now? Next Stop Nowhere. Coming very soon, exclusively on @AppleArcade. pic.twitter.com/QB75bncBA0 — Night School Studio (@nightschoolers) August 4, 2020

The game comes from award-winning studio "Night School Studio," known for the critically-praised titles "Oxenfree" and "Afterparty." Cross-device play is enabled via ‌Apple Arcade‌.

More games, such as "Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time," "The Last Campfire," and "World's End Club," are expected to come to ‌Apple Arcade‌ soon.