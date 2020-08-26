Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS 13.7 to Developers With New Exposure Notification Opt-In

by

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming iOS 13.7 update to developers to introduce new COVID-19 Exposure Notification options. The iOS 13.7 beta comes more than a month after the release of iOS 13.6, which introduced Car Keys and Apple News+ audio features.


The iOS 13.7 beta can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed

According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 13.7 beta allows users to opt-in to the ‌Exposure Notification‌ system without the need to download an app that supports the functionality, which is how the feature works on in iOS 14. In ‌iOS 14‌, there's a toggle to "Turn on Exposure Notifications" which then lets you know if the feature is available in your country, state, or region through a contact tracing app.

Using Exposure Notifications continues to require an app, and Apple says that System availability still depends on support from the local public health authority, but iOS 13.7 makes it easier to figure out whether an app is available to you. It also adds a dedicated ‌Exposure Notification‌ section to the Settings app, rather than burying the feature in the Privacy section of Settings.


There's also a new iPadOS 13.7 beta that has been released alongside iOS 13.7, and as ‌iPadOS‌ does not support ‌Exposure Notification‌, that update focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
ruka.snow
12 minutes ago at 10:49 am


Is there even any mass use of this? Not to mention who would actually use it? By the time all this becomes even remotely useful the pandemic will most likely be behind us.

There is expected to be at least another year of the pandemic in Europe and most likely longer in the rest of the world.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
ghostface147
19 minutes ago at 10:42 am
Well that was unexpected, at least to me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jonnyb098
16 minutes ago at 10:44 am
Is there even any mass use of this? Not to mention who would actually use it? By the time all this becomes even remotely useful the pandemic will most likely be behind us.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Jdizzle188
14 minutes ago at 10:47 am
Hang on..... I smell an iOS 14 delay
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
bodonnell202
12 minutes ago at 10:48 am
This is surprising. I kind of thought 13.6.1 (with perhaps another minor update to 13.6.2) would be the end of the line for iOS 13, especially with iOS 14 coming to all devices that support iOS 13. Maybe a sign that iOS 14 won’t be released until late September or October?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Vashetti
11 minutes ago at 10:50 am


Is there even any mass use of this? Not to mention who would actually use it? By the time all this becomes even remotely useful the pandemic will most likely be behind us.

This is the new normal.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
