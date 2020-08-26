Apple Teams Up With Gallaudet University to Provide Tech and Learning Opportunities to Students

Apple is teaming up with Gallaudet University for a multifaceted collaboration that will provide students with accessible technology, learning opportunities, and career options, according to Gallaudet University President Roberta Cordano.

The benefits to Gallaudet of having the Apple technology include increased personalized learning capabilities, greater digital fluency, an increase in student performance and engagement, quicker turnaround time for assessments, improved record-keeping of students' progress, and instant communication between peers and teachers. It also presents new opportunities for innovative learning and teaching strategies. Apple devices are among the most accessible ever and continue to transform the way learners learn and teachers teach. Gallaudet is very excited to be partnering with Apple, and most especially to be part of their efforts to increase opportunities for tens of millions of students with disabilities all over the world.

Starting this fall, Gallaudet plans to provide all of its students and faculty with an iPad Pro Apple Pencil , and Smart Folio for the ‌iPad Pro‌ for learning and teaching, with students and teachers at the Laurent Clerc National Deaf Education Center also participating.

Gallaudet will be the first university to participate in a new Apple scholarship that's available for students of color with disabilities, and students will be provided with the tools and guidance to develop bilingual apps in American Sign Language (ASL) and English.

Scholarships will support students who are pursuing degrees and coursework in information technology, computer science, and other science, technology, and mathematics fields.

Apple plans to provide Gallaudet students with an opportunity to participate in the annual Worldwide Developers Conference, and there's a new recruitment program with Gallaudet available through Apple Carnegie Library. The store employs more than 30 team members of the deaf and hard of hearing community, and many of those are Gallaudet students or alumni.

In partnership with Apple Carnegie Library, Gallaudet and Clerc Center work to develop customized training, sessions, and programming for students, faculty, staff, and K-12 teachers.