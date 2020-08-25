Deals: Amazon Offering $50 Off Entire iPad Mini 5 Lineup, Starting at $349.99

Amazon has introduced a few discounts on every version of Apple's iPad mini 5, starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi model at $349.99, down from $399.00. The 256GB Wi-Fi model is also on sale for $499.99, down from $549.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We've seen these models at slightly lower prices over the past year, but Amazon's current sale is among the best prices around online right now for the iPad mini 5. Apple introduced the fifth-generation iPad mini with an A12 Bionic chip, Apple Pencil support, and an upgraded display in March 2019.

If you're interested in cellular models, the 64GB cellular iPad mini 5 is on sale for $479.99, down from $529.00. The 256GB cellular tablet is on sale for $629.00, down from $679.00.

