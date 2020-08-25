Anker's Eufy Brand Debuts Smart Lockbox With AI and Built-In Camera for Package Deliveries

Eufy, Anker's home security brand, today announced the Smart Drop, a new smart outdoor mailbox that's equipped with a built-in camera and advanced facial recognition capabilities to make package deliveries more secure.



Made from carbon steel, the Smart Drop is a package dropbox that sits outside the home and provides a secure location for delivery people to place packages so they won't be stolen from the doorstep.

There's an included 1080p camera with a 160 degree field of view that also has night vision for around the clock surveillance. Face and motion detection let you know when deliveries arrive, and there are multiple ways to open the dropbox, including a PIN and remote opening with the Eufy app.



The camera is weatherproof with an IP65 water and dust resistance rating, and there's an inner drainage system. Video footage can be stored locally or in the cloud, and the Smart Drop can be fixed to the floor or the wall.

Eufy has no plans to add HomeKit support to the first generation of the Smart Drop, unfortunately, but it does work with both Alexa and Google Assistant. A removable battery pack provides three months of battery life before needing to be recharged, and there's no need to plug in the Smart Drop.



To help delivery and mail couriers use the box, there are voice and light prompts along with an instruction sticker. The Smart Drop measures in at 25.6 inches high, 17.7 inches long, and 15 inches wide with a 68L total capacity.

Eufy is offering the Smart Drop on Kickstarter, with pricing starting at $149 for the basic SmartDrop and $199 for the SmartDrop Pro that includes a eufy Security HomeBase 2 for local storage, Alexa/Google Assistant support, and rich notifications. Eufy plans to begin delivering the Smart Drop next year, with shipments set to begin in June 2021.