Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade: Next Stop Nowhere, Samurai Jack, The Last Campfire, World's End Club

Users on the iOS 14 beta will find that Apple has listed four new Apple Arcade games as "coming soon" in the App Store, as noted by our sister site TouchArcade.

The new listings are available on the "See All Games" list at the bottom of the ‌Apple Arcade‌ tab in the ‌App Store‌ on ‌iOS 14‌, but are not currently visible on iOS 13 devices. The four upcoming games include:



Next Stop Nowhere (August 14): A "road trip adventure story set in a colorful, cutthroat vision of outer space," the title will be an ‌Apple Arcade‌ exclusive.

Couldn't we all use a galactic road trip right about now? Next Stop Nowhere. Coming very soon, exclusively on @AppleArcade. pic.twitter.com/QB75bncBA0 — Night School Studio (@nightschoolers) August 4, 2020

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (August 21): A single-player action platformer based on the Adult Swim series, the title is also coming to consoles and PCs. It takes place during the show's season finale and involves an alternate timeline where Jack travels through multiple levels on a new quest to eventually defeat his nemesis Aku.

The Last Campfire (August 27): An adventure story about a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, the new title from Hello Games, creators of No Man's Sky, is also coming to PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.

World's End Club (September 4): A 2D side-scroller about a dozen 12-year-old oddball kids headed on a 1,200-kilometer journey after they are involved in a bus accident on a class trip and find that "extraordinary powers begin to awaken within them."



All of the new games will be available to ‌‌Apple Arcade‌‌ subscribers on the ‌App Store‌ for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as well as in the Mac App Store. ‌‌Apple Arcade‌‌ provides ‌‌iPhone‌‌, ‌‌iPad‌‌, ‌‌Apple TV‌‌, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month after a free one-month trial.