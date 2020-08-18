Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

What's New in iOS 14 Beta 5: Bigger Apple News Widget, Alarm Clock Wheel, Hidden Photo Album Changes and More

by

Apple today released the fifth developer betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for testing purposes, updating and refining some of the new features that are included in the new software.

As the beta testing period goes on, changes get smaller and less notable, but we've highlighted the few new features that can be found in ‌iOS 14‌ beta 5.

- Apple News Widget - The ‌Apple News‌ widget has a new option for a taller widget window that provides more space to display additional news stories. The size of the widget prevents it from being used on the Home Screen.


- Widget Privacy - For apps that use location, there's now a popup that asks if you want to allow widgets for those apps to also use your location data. Widgets can use location data for up to 15 minutes when activated, and the Location Services Privacy settings for apps now mention ‌widgets‌.


- Alarm Clock Wheel - When setting an alarm in the Clock app, you can now use a finger to swipe through the clock wheel to set the time rather than having to type it in. It's much smaller than the wheel in iOS 13.6, and there's still an option to type a time.


- Exposure Notifications - The interface for Exposure Notifications has changed in ‌iOS 14‌ beta 5. Tapping on "Turn on Exposure Notifications" brings up an option to choose a country, region, or state, and it will let you know if an Exposure Notification app is available for your area. This interface is different from the iOS 13.6 interface and the interface available in ‌iOS 14‌ beta 4.


- Hidden Photo Albums - There's a new Hidden Album setting in photos that when turned on, causes the Hidden album in Photos to be hidden from the Albums list. The Hidden album remains available in the image picker.


- HomeKit Control Center - ‌HomeKit‌ favorites in Control Center now feature smaller tiles and smarter organization that provides access to more shortcuts at a tap.


- Widget Fixes - The Weather widget is fixed and updates at more appropriate intervals, and ‌widgets‌ are now blocked for Screen Time when a parent app is blocked.

- Battery Charge - In the Settings app under Battery, the Last Charge Level section has been tweaked a bit. Rather than displaying the last charge level over to the right of the interface, it's now displayed with the Last Charged wording to make it easier to see at a glance.


- Spatial Audio Video - In the ‌iOS 14‌ beta 5 code, there's a visualization of how the spatial audio feature for the AirPods Pro works. It's not clear where this video will be shown (perhaps in setup) and though the video is available, spatial audio has not yet been enabled.


Know of any other changes in ‌iOS 14‌ beta 5 that we didn't list here? Let us know in the comments and we'll add them.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
IMPOSSIBLEMAN
5 hours ago at 11:40 am
Two small but useful features that I have been waiting for from Apple for years:

1- Pinned Number row on top of the keyboard. (Faster since no need to change back and forth between numbers and letters).

2- Private Photo Album secured by Face-ID/Password to hide most sensitive photos. (Currently millions rely on 3rd party apps for a small feature that could be easily built in the default Photos apps by Apple).

Please Like if you agree.
Score: 41 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
itsmilo
5 hours ago at 11:39 am
Its like they listened to my feedback in regards of the silly time picker in the clock app and also that an album called hidden is useless. Now all they need to add is FaceID lock for that hidden folder.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Theyayarealivin
5 hours ago at 11:57 am


Still that ugly red Apple Music icon.

It's a classic. brings back memories from ios 7
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
tribeaumes
4 hours ago at 12:40 pm
What they need to do is add a passcode lock option to the hidden album like they do with the Notes app.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Grigory
4 hours ago at 12:32 pm


Two small but useful features that I have been waiting for from Apple for years:

1- Pinned Number row on top of the keyboard. (Faster since no need to change back and forth between numbers and letters).

2- Private Photo Album secured by Face-ID/Password to hide most sensitive photos. (Currently millions rely on 3rd party apps for a small feature that could be easily built in the default Photos apps by Apple).

Please Like if you agree.

Man you don’t actually need an extra row of numbers, you can just press numbers icon on the bottom left of the keyboard and without lifting your finger up, move it to the number you want. Very handful feature
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
robzsh
4 hours ago at 12:39 pm
New CarPlay view with bottom dock.


Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro Models

Friday August 14, 2020 4:22 am PDT by
Apple has begun selling discounted refurbished 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro models through its online store in the United States for the first time, with up to $200 savings available on some base configurations compared to brand new models. Currently, Apple's refurbished options for the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro lineup are limited to models with the 8th-generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7...
Read Full Article33 comments

Apple Threatens to Terminate Epic Games' Developer Accounts on August 28

Monday August 17, 2020 12:02 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to terminate Epic Games' entire access to its App Store and app development tools, Epic Games said today. Apple told Epic that by August 28, all access will be ended. That includes Epic's access to the development tools necessary to create software for the Unreal Engine that Epic offers to third-party developers for their games. In response, Epic has filed a court order...
Read Full Article811 comments

Leaker Jon Prosser: Apple Watch and iPad Launching in September, iPhone 12 Event to Take Place in October

Wednesday August 12, 2020 4:31 pm PDT by
Apple last month confirmed that this year's iPhone 12 models will launch outside of their normal September timeframe and will be "available a few weeks later," which has led to speculation about when an event might be held. Leaker Jon Prosser, who sometimes shares accurate knowledge of Apple's plans, today said that Apple will hold its iPhone 12 event during the week of October 12, with...
Read Full Article202 comments

Verizon Updates Unlimited Plans With New Perks and Access to Apple Music, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

Monday August 17, 2020 6:58 am PDT by
Verizon today announced updated Mix & Match Unlimited wireless plans, with access to services like Apple Music and Disney+, and for the first time Hulu (with commercials) and ESPN+ are being added. Verizon calls plans with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ "The Disney Bundle." Plans start with the "Just Kids" option at $35 per line per month, with unlimited 4G LTE data and unlimited talk and text to...
Read Full Article82 comments

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live vs. Apple's AirPods Pro

Thursday August 13, 2020 1:48 pm PDT by
Samsung last week unveiled new flagship smartphones and the new bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live, a set of wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation that are designed to rival Apple's AirPods Pro. We got a set of the new Galaxy Buds Live and compared them to the AirPods Pro in our latest YouTube video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Priced at $179, the Galaxy...
Read Full Article56 comments

Top Stories: Epic Games vs. Apple, iPhone 12 Rumors, 'Apple One' Bundles

Saturday August 15, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
The biggest story of this week was the blow-up between Apple and Epic Games, with Google also getting involved in the dispute. In brief, Epic remotely updated Fornite to offer an option to bypass Apple's in-app purchase mechanism, leading Apple to pull Fortnite from the App Store. Epic was ready, though, and launched a lawsuit and PR campaign to fight back. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article45 comments

Apple Card Beginning to Show Up on Equifax Credit Reports

Monday August 17, 2020 6:30 am PDT by
Apple Card is starting to show up on Equifax credit reports, but not yet for all users, according to a Reddit discussion today. Apple Card info is now being reported to all three major credit bureaus in the United States, with the other two being Experian and TransUnion. As with any credit card, Apple Card usage can positively or negatively one's credit score based on factors such as payment ...
Read Full Article29 comments

Facebook's Merging of Instagram and Messenger Chats Gets Underway

Monday August 17, 2020 3:04 am PDT by
Facebook's long-term plan to integrate Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp chat platforms appeared to kick into gear over the weekend as Instagram users in the U.S. were notified of a "new way to message" on the photo-sharing social network that merges the app's chat feature with Facebook Messenger. Image via The Verge As a result of the merging of the chat services, the change means Instagram ...
Read Full Article28 comments

95% of Chinese Users Surveyed Would Rather Give Up Their iPhones Than Lose WeChat

Thursday August 13, 2020 10:20 am PDT by
As a ban on WeChat and other apps originating in China looms, companies who do business in China and iPhone users in the country are concerned about how the ban could impact device sales and daily device usage. It's still unclear whether the ban applies to the WeChat app only in the United States or if it will result in the removal of the WeChat app from iPhones across the globe. Tencent,...
Read Full Article182 comments

Apple Giving Users in U.S. and Canada Up to One Year to Buy AppleCare+

Monday August 17, 2020 12:38 pm PDT by
Apple is extending the amount of time that customers have to purchase or subscribe to its AppleCare+ after an initial device purchase, reports Bloomberg. Right now, customers have 60 days after buying a device to sign up for AppleCare+, but that's extending to up to one year for some device purchases in the United States and Canada. Bloomberg does not specify whether this applies to all...
Read Full Article118 comments