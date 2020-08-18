Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - August 2020

Apps designed for the Mac don't often receive as much coverage as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, which is why we have a series here at MacRumors that highlights interesting Mac apps worth checking out. This month's picks feature productivity and organization tools along with a couple of fun but useful apps.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Panelicious (Free) - Panelicious lets you organize your files and apps into separate panels, so you can streamline different workflows and make groups of apps and files easier to access. So, for example, if you have a workflow for answering emails that includes an email app, a notes app, and a calendar, you can group those together and then pull up that panel to get right to what you need. Panels can be customized and hidden when they're not needed.

(Free) - Panelicious lets you organize your files and apps into separate panels, so you can streamline different workflows and make groups of apps and files easier to access. So, for example, if you have a workflow for answering emails that includes an email app, a notes app, and a calendar, you can group those together and then pull up that panel to get right to what you need. Panels can be customized and hidden when they're not needed. Tuck ($6.99) - Tuck is an app that lets you dock app windows to the edge of your screen, popping them out when you move your cursor over into the area. Available as a menu bar app, Tuck lets you move windows to the Left, Right, Bottom, and Top of the Mac's screen, keeping apps organized but accessible. Tuck is $6.99, but there's an unlimited free trial available.

($6.99) - Tuck is an app that lets you dock app windows to the edge of your screen, popping them out when you move your cursor over into the area. Available as a menu bar app, Tuck lets you move windows to the Left, Right, Bottom, and Top of the Mac's screen, keeping apps organized but accessible. Tuck is $6.99, but there's an unlimited free trial available. MacDroid ($19.99 per year) - MacDroid is a useful app for those who have a Mac and an Android device. It allows photos, videos, music, folders, and more to be transferred between an Android phone or tablet and a Mac over a USB connection. There's a 7-day free trial, and after that, it costs $19.99 to use for a year.

($19.99 per year) - MacDroid is a useful app for those who have a Mac and an Android device. It allows photos, videos, music, folders, and more to be transferred between an Android phone or tablet and a Mac over a USB connection. There's a 7-day free trial, and after that, it costs $19.99 to use for a year. Poolside FM (Free) - Poolside FM is a fun little summer app that pairs summer playlists with a classic Mac design. It's a no-frills app from the popular Poolside.fm radio station, which is also available on the web.

(Free) - Poolside FM is a fun little summer app that pairs summer playlists with a classic Mac design. It's a no-frills app from the popular Poolside.fm radio station, which is also available on the web. TextSniper ($5) - TextSniper is a simple app that lets you take a screenshot of unselectable text, converting it into typed text that you can use. You can take a screenshot of an image or a PDF that has text, and the app will recognize the text and copy it to the clipboard. The app lives in the menu bar so it's out of the way but on hand when needed.

Know of a must-have Mac app or game that we haven't highlighted yet? Let us know in the comments below and we might feature it in a future video. For more of our Mac app picks, check out our essential Mac apps archive.