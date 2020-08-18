Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
Apple Says 'We Won't Make an Exception' for Epic Games in App Store Dispute

by

The battle royale continues between Epic Games and Apple.

In a statement shared with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple said that "we won't make an exception for Epic because we don't think it's right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers."


Apple said that "the problem Epic has created for itself is one that can be easily remedied" if Epic submits a version of the Fortnite app that does not offer a direct payment option for its in-game currency V-Bucks. Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store last week for offering players an alternative to its in-app purchase mechanism.

Apple's full statement:

The App Store is designed to be a safe and trusted place for users and a great business opportunity for all developers. Epic has been one of the most successful developers on the App Store, growing into a multibillion dollar business that reaches millions of iOS customers around the world. We very much want to keep the company as part of the Apple Developer Program and their apps on the Store. The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers. We won't make an exception for Epic because we don't think it's right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers.

Read our Epic Games vs. Apple guide for an up-to-date timeline of the events surrounding Fortnite's removal from the App Store.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
fumi2014
20 minutes ago at 05:41 am
For all the endless clickbait articles on this on the net, it really boils down to one thing.

Apple: "We're not making enough money."

Epic: "We're not making enough money."

Don't get caught up in all the phony talk of ethics, fairness, anti-competitive practices. It's just a case of two extremely wealthy tech companies whining about not making enough money.

In other news: Millions of Americans without jobs. Pandemic raging.
Avatar
auvxza
25 minutes ago at 05:36 am
Apple is anti consumer. They allow anticompetitive practices by letting Amazon to use their own payment processing but do not allow Epic to do so. This just means that customers have to pay higher prices for apps and developers have less resources to create better experiences.

Apple is anti developer. Disabling Epic access to Apple Dev Kit will hurt all developers making games and other apps on Apple products. The majority of all top triple A games on the App Store use Unreal Engine. I am a game developer and personally use Unreal Engine on my Mac (maybe only for another 10 days if Apple succeeds in banning Epic).

Another anti competitive practice Apple does is not allowing cloud streaming games with xCloud / Stadia but lets Netflix stream movies. Apple is stifling innovation in order to squeeze as much money from customers as possible.

This is not the Apple that I fell in love with. Epic is right, Apple has become rotten.
Avatar
Marbles1
24 minutes ago at 05:37 am
I get the logic, and that Apple can’t review every single app’s payment system so it is indeed safer from their pov for everyone to use apple’s... but.... I don’t believe it for a second.

There’s no ‘safety’ reason why bigger companies wouldn’t be sufficiently secure. They could even hire the same vetting teams that Apple does to prove this.

So of course it’s about protecting an income stream and nothing to do with consumer safety.
Avatar
mattopotamus
24 minutes ago at 05:37 am
I understand where both sides are coming from, but Epic is going to lose this. They don't have leg to stand on in the court of law. They knowingly violated the terms of their contract to prove a point?
Avatar
itsmilo
19 minutes ago at 05:42 am
Apples hypocrisy is the most annoying part about the whole company. I still like their products itself but their whole marketing BS about "WE CARE ABOUT YOU AND NOT THE MONEY" is just off putting.

we don't think it's right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers.

sit down Apple. Lets see ... 5 GB base storage that does not even fit a back up in most cases and leads to corrupt back ups is totally to protect the customer! Same with offering 64 GB as the base model (totally not done for upselling purposes) or the iCloud storage jump from 200 GB to 2 TB or everything being glued together in the MacBook. So environmental!

If anything, Apple is protecting their business interests since services make up a HUGE part of their sales now
Avatar
mnsportsgeek
14 minutes ago at 05:46 am
I think both of these companies are in the wrong. Epic shouldn’t be taking this approach, but Apple shouldn’t be claiming they “treat all developers equally” while giving preferential treatment to Amazon.

Make the criteria for a lower Apple tax transparent or stop lying and saying all developers get the same treatment.
