Apple Says 'We Won't Make an Exception' for Epic Games in App Store Dispute
The battle royale continues between Epic Games and Apple.
In a statement shared with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple said that "we won't make an exception for Epic because we don't think it's right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers."
Apple said that "the problem Epic has created for itself is one that can be easily remedied" if Epic submits a version of the Fortnite app that does not offer a direct payment option for its in-game currency V-Bucks. Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store last week for offering players an alternative to its in-app purchase mechanism.
Apple's full statement:
The App Store is designed to be a safe and trusted place for users and a great business opportunity for all developers. Epic has been one of the most successful developers on the App Store, growing into a multibillion dollar business that reaches millions of iOS customers around the world. We very much want to keep the company as part of the Apple Developer Program and their apps on the Store. The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers. We won't make an exception for Epic because we don't think it's right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers.
Read our Epic Games vs. Apple guide for an up-to-date timeline of the events surrounding Fortnite's removal from the App Store.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Apple: "We're not making enough money."
Epic: "We're not making enough money."
Don't get caught up in all the phony talk of ethics, fairness, anti-competitive practices. It's just a case of two extremely wealthy tech companies whining about not making enough money.
In other news: Millions of Americans without jobs. Pandemic raging.
Apple is anti developer. Disabling Epic access to Apple Dev Kit will hurt all developers making games and other apps on Apple products. The majority of all top triple A games on the App Store use Unreal Engine. I am a game developer and personally use Unreal Engine on my Mac (maybe only for another 10 days if Apple succeeds in banning Epic).
Another anti competitive practice Apple does is not allowing cloud streaming games with xCloud / Stadia but lets Netflix stream movies. Apple is stifling innovation in order to squeeze as much money from customers as possible.
This is not the Apple that I fell in love with. Epic is right, Apple has become rotten.
There’s no ‘safety’ reason why bigger companies wouldn’t be sufficiently secure. They could even hire the same vetting teams that Apple does to prove this.
So of course it’s about protecting an income stream and nothing to do with consumer safety.
we don't think it's right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers.
sit down Apple. Lets see ... 5 GB base storage that does not even fit a back up in most cases and leads to corrupt back ups is totally to protect the customer! Same with offering 64 GB as the base model (totally not done for upselling purposes) or the iCloud storage jump from 200 GB to 2 TB or everything being glued together in the MacBook. So environmental!
If anything, Apple is protecting their business interests since services make up a HUGE part of their sales now
Make the criteria for a lower Apple tax transparent or stop lying and saying all developers get the same treatment.