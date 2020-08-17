Guides
Verizon Updates Unlimited Plans With New Perks and Access to Apple Music, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

by

Verizon today announced updated Mix & Match Unlimited wireless plans, with access to services like Apple Music and Disney+, and for the first time Hulu (with commercials) and ESPN+ are being added. Verizon calls plans with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ "The Disney Bundle."


Plans start with the "Just Kids" option at $35 per line per month, with unlimited 4G LTE data and unlimited talk and text to 20 contacts, with parental controls and location tracking. Next up is the "Start" unlimited plan at $35 per line per month with 4G LTE data, Disney+ for six months, and ‌Apple Music‌ for six months.

In the middle tiers lie "Play More" and "Do More" unlimited plans, both running for $45 per line per month. They both include 5G, unlimited mobile hotspot with 15GB of 4G LTE data, and premium network access. The price per line will increase if you have more than four lines on any one unlimited plan.

The perks differ, however, with "Play More" getting ‌Apple Music‌ for six months, and unlimited access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. The "Do More" plan gets Disney+ for six months, ‌Apple Music‌ for six months, and 50 percent off unlimited connected device plans and 600GB of Verizon cloud storage.

On the high-end, there's the "Get More" unlimited plan at $55 per line per month with unlimited 5G ultra wideband, 30GB of 4G hotspot data, unlimited access to ‌Apple Music‌ while you're on the plan, as well as Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.


In terms of changes, Verizon's made a few notable tweaks with these updates. Previously, Disney+ was free for the first year on included plans. Now, for "Start" and "Do More" it's been dropped to six months, while "Play More" and "Get More" customers will have access permanently as long as they remain on these plans.

For ‌Apple Music‌, the only major change comes in the "Play More" plan. Previously on this plan customers would gain access to ‌Apple Music‌ for the entire time they remained on the plan. Now, access will only be given for the first six months, and afterwards they will have to pay ‌Apple Music‌'s $9.99/month fee if they choose to remain with the service.

These new plans will launch August 20, 2020, and customers must enroll with Verizon by February 28, 2021 to gain access to the plan perks.

