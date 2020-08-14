MacRumors Giveaway: Win a USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods From Satechi

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Satechi to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods.
Satechi's Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods is a simple AirPods charging platform that's able to connect to the USB-C port on a MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, or any other device that supports USB-C.
The Charging Dock, priced at $30, adds a small platform to the side of a MacBook where the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case or AirPods Pro can be placed. When charging, there's an LED light at the front that lets you know when the battery is full.
There are grooved edges on the side of the charger that keep the AirPods in place while charging, and the glossy white design perfectly matches the AirPods and AirPods Pro cases.
Because the Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods is so compact, it can be tucked in a pocket or a bag and can be taken anywhere, so you're never without a way to wirelessly charge AirPods. The dock-style design also means there's no need to deal with a cable.
Size wise, the AirPods Charging Dock measures in at just 2.28 inches by 1.75 inches, and it's just 0.48 inches thick. It delivers 5W of power for charging up the AirPods quickly.
