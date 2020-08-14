Guides
MacRumors Giveaway: Win a USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods From Satechi

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Satechi to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods.


Satechi's Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods is a simple ‌AirPods‌ charging platform that's able to connect to the USB-C port on a MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, or any other device that supports USB-C.


The Charging Dock, priced at $30, adds a small platform to the side of a MacBook where the ‌AirPods‌ with Wireless Charging Case or AirPods Pro can be placed. When charging, there's an LED light at the front that lets you know when the battery is full.


There are grooved edges on the side of the charger that keep the ‌AirPods‌ in place while charging, and the glossy white design perfectly matches the ‌AirPods‌ and ‌AirPods Pro‌ cases.


Because the Wireless Charging Dock for ‌AirPods‌ is so compact, it can be tucked in a pocket or a bag and can be taken anywhere, so you're never without a way to wirelessly charge ‌AirPods‌. The dock-style design also means there's no need to deal with a cable.


Size wise, the ‌AirPods‌ Charging Dock measures in at just 2.28 inches by 1.75 inches, and it's just 0.48 inches thick. It delivers 5W of power for charging up the ‌AirPods‌ quickly.


We have 15 of Satechi's Wireless Charging Docks for ‌AirPods‌ available for MacRumors readers. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Satechi AirPods Charging Dock
The contest will run from today (August 14) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 21. The winners will be chosen randomly on August 21 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Tags: giveaway, Satechi

